What Did Kris Jenner Reveal About the “Only Real” Part of Her Face on The Kardashians? (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

Kris Jenner is once again keeping it candid about the work she’s had done. On the December 4 episode of The Kardashians, the 69-year-old heads to Paris with her daughter, Kim.

There, a candid talk shifts into sharing their past tweaks. She jokes her nose could be the only part never touched. At the same time, she admits getting a facelift from Dr. Steven Levine just before turning 70.

Kris Jenner’s Paris appearance sparked new talk about her latest cosmetic refresh

Kris Jenner’s recent outing lit up the internet again, this time over her take on beauty tweaks - sparked by her appearance at Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ high-profile Paris party. Snapshots spread fast, stirring talk about changes to her look, which led to reports confirming work done lately by NYC-based doctor Steven Levine.

In a fresh chat with Vogue Arabia, covering their latest feature, she broke down her reasons for redoing something she’d tried years before. It ties into how she sees growing older, she said - not hiding what she does, but owning it, figuring honesty might ease someone else’s doubts. She told the outlet in a previous interview (via People):

"I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy..."

She further said:

"Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully, meaning you don’t want to do anything, then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version."

