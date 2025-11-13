Kris Jenner’s net worth explored amid beauty line’s reported trademark filing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Kris Jenner attends the NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS)

Kris Jenner has filed a trademark for the name “Queen by Kris Jenner,” TMZ reports. According to the news outlet, the application was made through Kris Jenner Communications Inc. The trademark reportedly covers a range of products, including perfumes, body oils, lotions, and beauty masks.

It is being reported that the 70-year-old might be branching into the makeup industry with trademark applications for lip gloss, artificial eyelashes, and nail polish.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kris Jenner has a net worth of $170 million. Her earnings stem from her starring role in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, one of the world’s most popular reality TV shows, and other entrepreneurial pursuits.

According to TMZ, the momager applied for the trademark before hosting her star-studded 70th birthday party.

Kris Jenner recently hosted a star-studded 70th birthday party

The reality TV star threw a star-studded 70th birthday party on November 8, 2025, at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Beverly Hills mansion. Some of the celebrities and moguls who attended the James Bond-themed event included Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Vin Diesel, Snoop Dogg, Prince Harry, Megan Markle, Martha Stewart, and Teyana Taylor. Bruno Mars also performed at the star-studded event.

The septuagenarian wore a strapless crimson dress with ruffles and a train. She complemented the outfit with diamond drop earrings and sheer gloves. A source for People stated that she looked stunning:

"Kris looked stunning. It was a total Old Hollywood glam. Everyone was talking about how amazing she looked."

They continued:

"It was just all about celebrating Kris. And it was everything you'd expect from Kris: over-the-top, glamorous and full of love from her family. It was obvious that she had the best night."

According to TMZ, law enforcement agents arrived at Bezos’ estate after neighbors made multiple noise complaints about the soiree.

