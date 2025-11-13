Revisiting Jacoby Jones' death: Dancing with the Stars honors late contestants in 20th anniversary special

Jacoby Jones (Image Via Getty)

NFL player Jacoby Jones passed away in his sleep at the age of 40 on July 14, 2024. It was a shocking announcement for the whole sports and entertainment world.

The Baltimore Ravens, the Houston Texans, and the NFL made the news public together.

A lot of players, friends, and fans expressed their affection and feelings through messages for him.

Jacoby was known for his wide smile and his fun, lively energy. He spent nine years in the NFL, playing for the Texans, the Ravens, the Chargers, and the Steelers.

His biggest moment came in 2012 when he caught the 70-yard “Mile High Miracle” pass that helped the Ravens beat the Broncos.

Jones also scored two touchdowns in Super Bowl XLVII and played a huge role in the Ravens’ win.

Jacoby Jones also won a lot of hearts on Dancing with the Stars.

He joined Season 16 back in 2013, where his partner was Karina Smirnoff. Fans liked their easy chemistry and the fun they brought to the stage.

Jacoby loved dancing, and people could feel that every week.

Now, in the 20th-anniversary special, the show is remembering him along with other contestants who have passed away.

Dancing with the Stars pays heartfelt tribute to Jacoby Jones and other late contestants

The Dancing with the Stars' 20th-anniversary episode was filled with emotion. The show took time to honor contestants who are no longer alive.

Old clips, photos, and dance moments were shown throughout the episode.

Jacoby’s best dances from Season 16 were played again, bringing back many memories. Fans remembered how quick and smooth Jacoby was on the dance floor.

His freestyle with Karina Smirnoff became one of the season’s most talked-about dances. Their connection was strong, and their joy showed in every routine.

The tribute also remembered Florence Henderson, Valerie Harper, and Jerry Springer. Each of them touched viewers in a different way.

The episode showed how much happiness they brought into the ballroom.

Hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro shared warm, heartfelt words.

Ribeiro said these people came to the show and told their stories through dance. He added that the team wanted to honor their light and their kindness.

The audience watched quietly as the old videos played.

The episode was not just a celebration of 20 years. It was a reminder of the people who helped shape the show.

Jacoby’s memory stood out, his smile, his spirit, and his love for life showed why he was loved by so many.

Stay tuned for more updates.