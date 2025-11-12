"He had so much charm to him": Dancing with the Stars pro Hayley Ebert and Val Chmerkovskiy on Andy Richter lasting so long in the show

Dancing with the Stars contestant and comedian Andy Richter (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34's latest episode witnessed the contestants celebrating the 20th Birthday Anniversary Night on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, on ABC.

While the series saw the pairs getting the perfect scores of the season, comedian Andy Richter, along with pro partner Emma Slater, had to leave the ballroom after facing an emotional elimination as they got the lowest scores of the night, as they performed a Quickstep routine to Puttin’ On The Ritz by Robbie Williams.

Andy Richter, who has earned the nickname of People’s Princess, has been an underdog the whole season, consistently getting the lowest marks in each week, and yet he managed to survive until this close to the finale.

The eliminations are decided on the basis of both the judges' scores and the votes by the viewers, and it seemed that the latter was strong with Andy, especially due to his charismatic personality and solid determination, while evidently lacking dance skills.

Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy and Hayley Ebert spoke to Parade in an exclusive interview where they opened up on how the 59-year-old actor managed to come this far towards the ninth week of the season, despite low scores, with Hayley Ebert noting:

"He had so much charm to him, and just you saw the joy in his face. He was such a joyous human, and when he danced, that’s what dance is all about. It’s about making you feel certain emotions when you watch someone, and Andy did that."

Here's what the Dancing with the Stars pros said about Andy Richter in the exclusive interview