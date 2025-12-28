Barron's Cove: Release date, cast & characters, Where to watch and more

Garrett Hedlund as Caleb and Christian Convery as Ethan in Barron’s Cove. (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Barron's Cove is a crime drama thriller from writer-director Evan Ari Kelman that follows a father who breaks after his young son’s death. The story turns into a kidnapping case when Caleb blames another boy, Ethan, and takes him, forcing police, media, and a powerful family into the same pressure cooker.

The film stars Garrett Hedlund, Christian Convery, Hamish Linklater, Brittany Snow, Stephen Lang, Tramell Tillman, and Raúl Castillo, with Kelman making his feature directorial debut. Barron’s Cove first played the festival circuit in 2024, then hit limited theaters and VOD on June 6, 2025. It is also set for a major streaming push on Paramount+ on January 1, 2026, with some listings flagging availability for Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

Barron's Cove: Release date and time for global zones

As mentioned earlier, in the U.S., Barron’s Cove became widely available via limited theatrical bookings and VOD on June 6, 2025. The film’s Paramount+ streaming date is set for January 1, 2026, as part of the platform’s New Year lineup, with availability noted for Paramount+ Premium subscribers on some schedule listings.

Paramount+ typically adds new titles at 12:00 a.m. PT, which is 3:00 a.m. ET. Release timing can vary by platform and country, so use the table below as a placeholder:

Time zone Local release day Local date Local time Los Angeles (PT) Thursday Jan 1, 2026 12:00 a.m. New York (ET) Thursday Jan 1, 2026 3:00 a.m. London (GMT) Thursday Jan 1, 2026 8:00 a.m. Central Europe (CET) Thursday Jan 1, 2026 9:00 a.m. India (IST) Thursday Jan 1, 2026 1:30 p.m. Sydney (Australia, AEDT) Thursday Jan 1, 2026 7:00 p.m.

Sydney is on daylight time (AEDT) on Jan 1, so the clock time is later than AEST.

Where to watch Barron's Cove and price guide (streaming, rent, buy)?

If readers want to watch Barron's Cove at home right now, it is mainly a rent or buy title on major digital stores. In the U.S., listings show it available via Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango at Home, with similar options depending on device and country.

On Apple TV in several markets, rentals are commonly listed at around $5.99 and purchases at around $12.99. In Canada, rentals are often listed from CA$5.99, with buy pricing varying by storefront. Taxes, promos, and HD or SD options can change the final price.

For subscription streaming, Barron's Cove is listed as a Paramount+ exclusive arriving January 1, 2026. In the U.S., Paramount+ Premium is priced at $12.99 per month, while the Essential plan is $7.99 per month. International plan pricing varies, including plans starting from $7.99 CAD in Canada, £4.99 in the U.K., and $7.99 AUD in Australia.

Barron's Cove cast and characters, production details, and what to expect from the story

The core cast in Barron's Cove is built around the push and pull between Caleb’s grief and the town’s response. Garrett Hedlund plays Caleb, the father at the center of the abduction. Christian Convery plays Ethan, the boy Caleb kidnaps. Hamish Linklater plays Lyle, Ethan’s politically connected father, whose influence raises the stakes around the manhunt.

Brittany Snow plays Jackie, positioned as a mother trying to survive the aftermath on a different emotional track. Stephen Lang plays Benji, and the supporting law enforcement side includes Raúl Castillo as Navarro and Marc Menchaca as Chief Alberts. Other credited roles include Tramell Tillman as Felix, plus additional town figures who expand the pressure-cooker dynamic.

On the production side, the film is written and directed by Evan Ari Kelman as a feature debut, with multiple production companies involved, including SSS Entertainment, Mandalay Pictures, Yale Productions, and Post Film, alongside American Picture House.

Kelman’s approach keeps the plot moving like a manhunt, but the engine is grief, guilt, and the story people tell about “who is evil” before the facts are clear. As per the Direct report dated May 30, 2025, Garrett Hedlund, who plays the lead, Caleb, said

“the notion and the intuition that he’s riding on this, this event of the kidnapping, seems completely justified.”

That framing helps explain why the film avoids turning Caleb into a simple villain, even while it shows how dangerous his choices become.

