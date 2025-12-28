How many episodes are there in Cashero Season 1? Episode count and more

Image: Netflix/Tudum

Korean dramas and their unique, off-the-wall plots always amaze the audience. Netflix has introduced another concept where heroism comes at a cost. Cashero season 1 landed on Netflix on December 26, 2025, with South Korean actor and core member of boy band 2PM, Lee Jun-ho, at the center.

Based on the webtoon of the same name (Cashero), Netflix’s new superhero drama is about Kang Sang-woong (Lee Jun-ho), an ordinary civil servant who suddenly gains superpowers with a strange condition: his strength depends on how much cash he carries, and every time he uses his powers, the money disappears. However, to tackle this, he has his clever mind girlfriend, Kim Min-sook, played by Kim Hye-jun, who helps him keep track of his money and calculate the cost of saving lives.

The webtoon on which the show is inspired is created by Lee Hoon and No Hye-ok, and the duo together goes by the name Team Befar. Directed by Lee Chang-min. Lee Jane and Jeon Chan-ho join the team as scriptwriters.

Cashero season 1 has eight episodes. All of them were released together on December 26, 2025. This Korean drama didn’t follow a weekly release schedule, allowing fans to watch and enjoy the entire series all at once.

Episode count of Cashero season 1

Cashero season 1 consists of eight episodes, each lasting approximately 50–60 minutes. Here’s a full episode guide for season 1. The series doesn’t have episode names, so below are the episode numbers with their official synopses released by Netflix.

Episode 1 - Unable to afford a place with Kim Min-suk, Kang Sang-ung visits his father, who grants him a power that will test both his morals and his bank account.

Episode 2 - Sang-ung calls Park Jeong-ja for help when he finds himself in a crisis — only to end up in danger. Meanwhile, Jo Anna uses Min-suk as bait to lure him.

Episode 3 - After realizing he's become a target, Sang-ung trains with Byeon Ho-in and Bang Eun-mi. Soon after, he contacts Jeong-ja for help to face Anna's army.

Episode 4 - Longing for a normal life, Sang-ung considers selling his power to the Mundane Vanguard — but Ho-in attempts to stop him from making a mistake.

Episode 5 - After narrowly escaping danger, Sang-ung, Ho-in and Eun-mi find themselves taunted by Jo Nathan. Soon, they investigate a drug ring at a nightclub.

Episode 6 - After escaping another trap, Sang-ung realizes his regular life is taking a negative impact. But Anna comes forward with an unexpected proposal.

Episode 7- The bank scheme quickly turns perilous, pitting Sang-ung against Anna and Nathan. But Nathan lures him in by taking what matters most.

Episode 8 - Fighting for his love, Sang-ung goes toe-to-toe with the Mundane Vanguard. Will he and his friends finally become the heroes they were meant to be?

Meet the cast members of Cashero season 1

With Lee Jun-hu and Kim Hye-jun, the other cast members, Kim Hyang-gi and Kim Byung-chul, join them to face hidden threats led by a criminal association group that is determined to hunt down the superheroes.

Every time Lee uses his powers, he faces financial problems. Likewise, the other two characters face amusing challenges. Kim Byung-chul plays Byeon Ho-in, a lawyer whose powers appear only when he drinks alcohol. Kim Hyang-gi plays Bang Eun-mi, who needs to eat pastries because her telekinetic powers activate whenever she consumes calories.

All eight episodes of Cashero season 1 are now streaming on Netflix.