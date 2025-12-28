Southern Charm’s JT speaks out after personal claims spark controversy

Jarrett Thomas of Southern Charm (Image via Getty)



Southern Charm cast member Jarrett Thomas has spoken publicly after questions about his private life circulated online. The comments came during a trip to Bali, where a short video showed him discussing a claim made by a stranger.

In the clip, a woman traveling with him repeats what she claims to have been told by another person, and JT responds on camera. The exchange follows events from the most recent filming period, when JT was linked on the show with Venita Aspen.

After filming, JT confirmed he had an off-screen girlfriend, Ali Pereless. Viewers later questioned whether his actions were clear to Venita at the time. JT has said he was not exclusive and did not cheat.

Since then, he has shared travel updates and posted a statement in his social bio about spending time outside the West.

The Bali video adds new context to the timeline, as it includes his response to a direct question and his account of how the rumor reached him. Below is a recap of what was said in the video and how it connects to events shown during the season.

Bali video and on-camera exchange with the Southern Charm star

While in Bali, JT appeared in a video with a woman who addressed a question she said had come up. She told the camera,



“So, the question is whether he’s gay or bisexual.”



JT then asked her to explain why the question was raised. She replied,



“A guy said he f***ed you.”



According to her, the comment was made when they met two days earlier.

JT then explained how the topic was raised again. He said,



“To confirm, today at breakfast, she said, ‘Do you like men?’ and I said, ‘No,’ and she said, ‘Because I was at coffee yesterday,’ and a guy walked up to her.” The woman added, “He said f*** him.”



JT said they discussed the situation during breakfast and that he did not expect the claim. The video did not name the person who made the statement. No further details were given about where or when the encounter happened.

The clip shows JT responding directly and denying the claim when asked. The video circulated online after it was posted, leading to renewed discussion about his personal life during and after the season.

Southern Charm timeline, relationships and travel update

The Bali exchange follows events filmed earlier in the season. On the show, JT was getting to know Venita Aspen. Later, he revealed he had a girlfriend, Ali Pereless, outside of filming.

JT said the relationship with Venita was not exclusive. He stated that he had not cheated and had not misled anyone. Venita later said that JT and Ali “weren’t a thing” when she began dating him.

These events took place during filming in November 2024. After the season, JT traveled for an extended period. On his profile, he wrote,



“Trying out The East for a little while bc I disagree with almost everything going on back in The West rn.”



He has continued to share updates from abroad.

The Bali video adds another moment to the timeline, as it shows JT responding to a claim made by a third party while traveling. No cast members from the show appeared in the clip. Bravo has not issued a statement about the video.

JT has not announced whether he plans to return to the series. The situation is connected to the filmed storyline, his off-screen relationships and his current travel, based on statements made by those involved and shared publicly.

