Love Is Blind: Italy's Alessandro Bianchin reflects on image, therapy and emotional growth

Alessandro Bianchin was one of the most emotionally grounded participants on Love Is Blind: Italy. A model, personal trainer and entrepreneur from Varese, Bianchin, ultimately married Hyoni Song on the show.

In a Vanity Fair interview conducted before the reunion aired, Bianchin described a personal history shaped less by instant romance than by reflection, therapy and a deliberate effort to change how he approaches relationships.

Bianchin said the decision to join Love Is Blind: Italy came at a moment of exhaustion rather than optimism.

“Before this experiment, I was exhausted, in the sense that I couldn’t take it anymore,” he said, describing a period when he had resolved to stop looking for love altogether.

“The summer before the auditions, I had been in Indonesia with a friend, and I told him, ‘Enough! I’m happy alone, I don’t want to look for love.’”

That withdrawal followed years of long-term relationships, including one that required extended psychological work. Bianchin said,

“One for long-term relationships: the longest, between 21 and 30, ended with a year and a half of therapy. I was broken, I realized I had a lot of problems.”

The interview makes clear that Love Is Blind: Italy did not initiate Bianchin’s self-examination but intersected with it. He described earlier versions of himself as reactive and inwardly focused. He said,

“Not before: I was unbearable, touchy, selfish and after a while, I’d stop trying. I have to work at it all my life to avoid that happening again.”

Love Is Blind: Italy and Alessandro Bianchin’s inner recalibration

Bianchin rejected the idea that the experiment followed a predetermined script. He said,

“There’s no script to the experiment. Many say it’s impossible to get to know someone in two weeks, but there are relationships that end in an instant after two years.”

He emphasized that the pods forced sustained listening rather than surface interaction.

“Instead, in the capsule you really listen; there’s nothing to distract you.”

That environment, he said, encouraged him to rely less on outward projection and more on attentiveness.

“If you’re sensitive, it touches your soul; you’re truly there to get to know someone,” Bianchin said, adding that the increasing length of pod conversations made emotional shortcuts difficult.

Despite the calm certainty he projected onscreen, Bianchin said vulnerability was present even at the most decisive moments. He recalled the night before his wedding, when he remained awake until early morning. He said,

“What kept me awake was seeing Hyoni so nervous because she didn’t know what I’d say at the altar. She was afraid of disappointing her family.”

Bianchin said fear did not vanish simply because he chose commitment. He said,

“I try to do things that terrify me. As a man, my greatest fear remains the idea of entering into something challenging.”

That fear, however, did not override his desire for emotional steadiness. Reflecting on how he appeared onscreen, Bianchin acknowledged the show’s edit emphasized a composed version of himself. He said,

“I know, they showed the best of me, the green-flag guy.”

Yet the interview reveals a man attentive to the work required to sustain that image beyond television. He spoke of avoiding unnecessary conflict and reframing disagreement. He said,

“I don’t want to argue anymore, or get upset over nothing.”

Throughout Love Is Blind: Italy, Bianchin framed growth not as reinvention but as correction. His intention, he said, was not to erase past mistakes but to remain aware of them.

“I realized I had a lot of problems,” he said, a statement he did not soften or qualify. The experiment, he suggested, functioned as a mirror rather than a solution. Bianchin said,

“Building expectations isn’t good for you. I try to avoid preconceptions so as not to suffer when I’m disappointed.”

By the time he said yes at the altar on Love Is Blind: Italy, Bianchin described himself as someone acting not from certainty but from resolve. He said,

“I knew I’d say yes, but I still felt nervous.”

The interview closes without triumphal language. Asked about the future, Bianchin avoided absolutes. He said,

“Serenity. Which means arguing, yes, but constructively, with a lighthearted approach.”

