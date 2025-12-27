“Misery incarnate”: Giorgia speaks out about Giovanni at Love Is Blind: Italy reunion

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy returned with its reunion episode, where cast members reunited to discuss their experiences on the show. One of the pairs featured was Giorgia and Giovanni, who got engaged during the pod phase.

Their relationship continued into the living-together stage but did not move forward to marriage. During the reunion, the hosts asked both of them to explain how their connection ended and what led to their decision to separate.



Giorgia shared her perspective on the relationship and discussed issues she had noticed while they were together.

She explained why she chose to leave the experiment and why she felt the match could not work in the long term.

Giovanni also spoke during the discussion and responded to some of her statements.

The conversation moved between their time in the experiment, their interactions with friends, and the way their relationship changed after living together.



The reunion segment focused on how both participants viewed the same events in different ways. Giorgia said her thoughts about the relationship remained the same after it ended.

Giovanni said he believed he had been open during the process. The discussion showed how their expectations did not align and why the engagement came to an end before the wedding stage.

________________________________________________________

Giorgia explains why the relationship ended in Love Is Blind: Italy



During the reunion, Giorgia spoke about Giovanni’s behavior during their time together. She said she felt he focused on himself and did not think about how his actions affected others.

While explaining her view, she used a comparison to describe how she saw him during the relationship.

“Fundamentally, he's a self-centered person. He's extremely egotistical,” Giorgia said while responding to the hosts’ questions.

She added that he did not reflect on past experiences or consider the people around him. She also said that, from her point of view, Giovanni often shared stories that were not his own.

Giorgia stated that she ignored her inner doubts at first because she wanted to give the experiment a fair chance. When asked what that inner voice told her, she replied,

“That he was...misery incarnate...walking around with shoes on.”

She explained that this feeling stayed with her throughout the process.

She also said that Giovanni presented himself in a way that did not feel real to her. According to Giorgia, this was the main reason she chose to leave the experiment.

She told the hosts that her perspective had not changed since the breakup and that her decision was final once she realized the mismatch.

____________________________________________________________

Giovanni responds, and both reflect on the breakup in Love Is Blind: Italy



Giovanni also shared his side of the story during the reunion. He brought up a dinner with his friends, which he believed played a role in Giorgia deciding not to marry him. He said that moment marked a change in their relationship.

Giorgia responded by saying he was turning the situation against her and did not fully understand her reasons.

As the discussion continued, Giovanni acknowledged some of the points raised. After hearing Giorgia describe her concerns, he said that he was, in fact, a red flag.

He said he had been honest and open with her during the experiment. Giovanni shared that he felt like an open book while they were together.

Giorgia replied that being open was not the problem. She said she felt he showed a version of himself that did not feel real to her.

Giovanni then said that Giorgia never introduced him to her friends during the experiment, and he felt this created distance between them.

The conversation ended with both saying they did not see the relationship in the same way.

The reunion showed how their different experiences and expectations led to the end of their engagement. Viewers can watch the reunion episode on Netflix to see the full discussion.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stay tuned for more updates.