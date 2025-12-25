Love Is Blind: Italy Reunion fuels debate over emotional betrayal as fans scrutinize Giovanni's role

Giovanni Calvario (Image via Instagram/@giovannicalvario)

The Love Is Blind: Italy reunion has reignited scrutiny of Giovanni Calvario’s actions, with fans debating whether his behaviour during and after the experiment constitutes emotional betrayal, particularly in how he handled his relationships with Giorgia Paselli and Federica Viola Stella.

On the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion, Giovanni’s segment became a tense confrontation with Giorgia, the woman he proposed to in the pods. Giorgia stated that time had only confirmed her instincts, saying:



“Everything I worried about was true. If anything, it was even worse.”



She accused him of pretending to be something he was not, and of reframing events to suit his own narrative.

Giovanni pushed back, challenging her sincerity inside the pods: “You told me a dream that wasn’t true,” he said, referring to conversations about marriage and lifestyle.

Giorgia responded sharply: “It takes some nerve to be like you,” and the host observed, “No one is willing to budge.”

On Reddit, in the r/LoveIsBlindOnNetflix thread for the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion, viewers sharply questioned Giovanni’s role and whether his actions crossed a line.



“Either way, he made a fool of himself once more and I wished Fabio and Benedetta went for him a little more, what has been shown of his treatment of Giorgia during the show was nothing short of abuse,” one user wrote.





“She has a kind soul but Giovanni attacked, demeaned, and criticized her soul. That is because Giovanni doesn't like himself either but he hated that Georgia beat him to the punch,” another commented.





"Hands down the worst in terms of on-camera behavior. I know the word gets thrown around too often but he is straight up a narcissistic sociopath," a netizen commented.





"I have never seen such a narcissistic person in my entire life and he’s so freaking clueless. He is a textbook narcissist. Good grief," wrote another.





"I like the hosts but it was so annoying to see them let Giovanni talk over Georgia. Giovanni is evil. One day his ego is gonna get so bruised it'll humble him," wrote one user.



Multiple users focused on his connection with Federica and other women.



“He also admitted he initially discarded Federica because of her age, when she's just two years older than him, lol, pathetic,” one Redditor noted.





"I also believe Giovanni is worst tho: he had been messaging with the other woman the whole time they were in Morocco," a user commented.



Others contrasted his behaviour with cast members who took clearer responsibility for their choices.



“Gio was such an idiot the whole of the reunion you have to think it was all stage play to get him noticed me. What woman in their right mind would take him as a husband?! Parmi is the GOAT of the season for me, such a proper guy.,” another wrote.



Some fans pointed to Giovanni’s tendency to reframe events in his favour.



“Everytime he’s on the screen, he infuriates me. He thinks so highly of himself and manipulates every story line to his benefit,” one user observed.



Others noted that his castle dreams and magician persona, while part of his identity on Love Is Blind: Italy, do not excuse how he handled the emotional fallout with Giorgia.

What emerged on the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion

During the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion, Giorgia explained that her decision to end the relationship came from feeling she deserved better treatment.

Her hurt deepened when she learned that, shortly after their breakup, Giovanni had been communicating with Federica Viola Stella and had met her for a date.

That revelation made the separation even more painful, and she said it left her with a sense of betrayal.

Federica was brought on stage to address this period. She stated plainly that she had kissed another man soon after her own breakup, but the hosts used the moment to highlight a broader pattern: Giovanni’s multiple conflicts during and after the experiment, framed as “Giovanni versus everyone.”

Fragments from past episodes appeared on screen, though nothing fresh emerged showing Giovanni beside Federica post-split. Instead, the evening unfolded through real-time conversations and clips replayed what viewers had already seen.

Giovanni maintained that he acted with honesty and that he never promised exclusivity to Giorgia after their split.

He argued that the experiment ended when they left the pods, and that what happened afterwards should be judged in that context.

Giorgia, however, stood by her view that the speed and nature of his move to Federica felt like a betrayal of the emotional commitment they had built in the pods.

Stay tuned for more updates.