The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton explains why she never skips cooking on Christmas

RHOBH alum Kathy Hilton (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kathy Hilton is dishing on her cooking traditions and why she insists on cooking every year for Christmas.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, published on December 25, 2025, Kathy was asked if she cooked every Christmas, to which she replied:



“Yes, always. Because we want to have that turkey the next day.”



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also said that food and cooking helped her family come together during difficult times.

Cooking, when it came to the holidays, she said, was more about the thought than what one put in their mouth.

Cooking Christmas dinner made a vibe that she "loved," Kathy said. She added that she actually didn’t cook much all year, but at Christmas she manned up because it felt meaningful and intimate to her.

More details on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton’s holiday traditions







Kathy’s Christmas traditions were not ones to end quickly. She liked to elongate the holidays for as long as possible so the fun would not end. It was a special time when she could get together with her loved ones.

Kathy disclosed that she wouldn't even open the presents until Christmas night. She did that because if all the gifts were opened, there'd be nothing left to look forward to.

Kathy celebrated the special time of the year with her husband, Rick, her children, Nicky, Paris, and Barron, and her eight grandchildren.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star preferred following the same mantra when it came to designing the menu as well.

Their Christmas meal included dishes like slow-cooked turkey, mashed potatoes, green peas, and yams with marshmallows.

While reflecting on meal preparation, Kathy admitted to overseeing things minutely. She confessed that she ensured certain staples were cooked precisely to her liking.



“I’m a control freak with the mashed potatoes,” she said.



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turned her Bel-Air home into a winter wonderland for an over-the-top Christmas party on Dec. 15, 2025.

The gathering was casual, and the stars feasted on goodies (a menu from The Cheesecake Factory, one of Kathy’s all-time favorite places).

Kathy went on to say that she helped her personal chef with the cooking team at The Cheesecake Factory.

They entered the kitchen together and whipped up a dish that wasn't only unique, but also had sentimental value.

The menu included specials such as the Famous Factory Meatloaf. The guests were also served a variety of chicken, fish, vegetables, and salad.

Of all the dishes served, the one that garnered the most accolades was The Cheesecake Factory’s baked brie with truffle-honey butter.

Kathy mentioned that she had a bunch of different flavored cheesecake that surprised her husband.

Lineup included red velvet cheesecake, salted caramel cheesecake, key lime cheesecakes and cookie dough lover’s cheesecake with pecans.



“No holiday party is complete without a cheesecake moment,” Kathy expressed.



But to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Christmas was an opportunity for a more laidback and low-key festivity where she embraced tradition but didn’t cook like it was some sort of chore.

In another PEOPLE exclusive, published on December 23, Kathy revealed that her holiday party also featured her Paris take over the DJ set.

As for the decorations, she said:



"I always do something around the door and then a big wreath and something pretty and festive as you walk in."



As the host, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also liked connecting with her guests on a personal level. So, she made sure to greet them privately.

Stay tuned for more updates.