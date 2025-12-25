Is there going to be a new episode of Snapped: Behind Bars this week (December 28, 2025)? Explained

The season three finale of Oxygen’s Snapped: Behind Bars, will reflected on the murder of Bud Phillips.

Snapped: Behind Bars is all set for yet another weekly episode, which brings the current season to an end.

Yes, during the last week of December, a new episode of Snapped: Behind Bars is scheduled to air. On Sunday, December 28, Oxygen will debut the Season 3 finale of the most recent season of the true-crime spinoff.

The program revisits women who were highlighted on Snapped and investigates how their lives changed after conviction through in-depth jail interviews and case retrospectives.

Snapped: Behind Bars- What to expect from the last episode

Purdie Guerra Clark, who has been incarcerated for 40 years in Texas since 2009. She was found guilty because she poisoned and killed her boyfriend, James Thomas "Bud" Phillips, who is the main character in the Season 3 finale.

Oxygen reports that Phillips died after consuming strychnine, which was found to have been added to his ice cream by investigators.

After being found guilty of murder, Clark was condemned to jail, where she has been incarcerated for almost 20 years.

In the episode, Clark discusses her life behind bars and the crime while speaking from the Dr Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, Texas.

Clark explains why she chose to step out after years of silence in a network preview, saying that she has "come to terms with my soul and God about what I did."

The episode provides additional context for the case by revisiting other mysterious deaths linked to Clark's previous personal connections.

Snapped: Behind Bars- What time does this episode air, and will there be another one the following week?

On Sunday, December 28, 2025, the new episode will premiere on Oxygen during the show's normal evening time slot.

Additionally, the Oxygen app and on-demand platforms are anticipated to make the episode accessible for streaming afterwards.

After December 28, no new episodes are planned. The current season of Snapped: Behind Bars concludes with this episode, which serves as the Season 3 finale. Season 4 of Oxygen has not yet been given a renewal or return date.



