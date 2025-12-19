Southern Charm alum Eliza Limehouse reflects on life as a mom of two after December baby arrival

Southern Charm alum Eliza Limehouse (Image via Instagram/@elizadevereauxlimehouse)

Southern Charm alum Eliza Limehouse is now a mother of two after welcoming her second child, daughter Bancroft Limehouse McBride, with husband Mark “Struthers” McBride on Wednesday, December 10, in South Carolina.

The baby arrived at 8 p.m. local time, weighing 8 lbs. and measuring 21 inches long, nearly matching the size and exact birth time of her older brother, four-year-old Patton Limehouse McBride.

Limehouse shared the news and first photos of Bancroft with PEOPLE, describing her as “the easiest baby I’ve ever met” and her family as “beyond excited” to welcome her into their home.

Life after baby no. 2 on Southern Charm alum Eliza Limehouse’s farm







Limehouse confirmed that she and Patton already share December birthdays, with Patton born on Christmas Eve 2020 and Limehouse’s birthday falling on Christmas Day.

Noting that the three now cluster their celebrations at the very end of the year, she said,



“Patton and I are excited to share our December birthdays with Bancroft.”



The Southern Charm alum has framed the arrival of her daughter within a tightly scheduled holiday calendar, pointing out that she had expected the baby to arrive closer to Christmas itself.

Explaining that the baby’s early-December timing slightly separates the birthdays while keeping them in the same season, Limehouse said,



“We thought she would come closer to our birthdays, but she decided to make other plans! Patton and I will be 5 and 30 on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”



She has also described a practical detail that marks the family’s new configuration: a bracelet she designed with each family member’s birthstone.

Outlining how the three December birthdays now visually appear together, Limehouse said,



“We have been laughing because I designed myself a bracelet with all of our birthstones, and my husband, Struthers, is the random April birthstone, while we are all three blue topaz.”



Limehouse has repeatedly highlighted the role of Patton in this new phase, identifying him as an involved older brother in the early days after Bancroft’s arrival. She said,



“Our family, especially her brother, is beyond excited to have our sweet Bancroft in our arms by the Christmas tree. She is the easiest baby I’ve ever met! Feeling extremely blessed for my little family of four. I did not love pregnancy or birth, but she was definitely worth every minute of it.”​



Images released from the hospital and home show Limehouse holding Bancroft in matching pajamas from the Beaufort Bonnet Company and McBride cradling his daughter, along with shots of the baby resting on her father’s shoulder and meeting Patton for the first time.

Horses, farm life, and hopes for Bancroft

Southern Charm viewers were introduced to Limehouse as part of a prominent Charleston family with deep ties to horses and Lowcountry land, a background that continues to shape her description of motherhood.

She has maintained that connection through her children, bringing Patton into farm life and now expressing her hopes that Bancroft will share the same interests.​

Linking the baby’s future directly to the family’s equestrian environment, Limehouse said,



“I can’t wait to see if she ends up being a horse lover, like the rest of us! I was a little bit nervous about having another child, but nobody tells you that your heart just grows bigger and more love comes for both children. Being at our farm with our horses [with] just the four of us is heaven on earth.”



Those comments describe a stable domestic framework rather than a return to Southern Charm, even as the show remains the credit that originally brought her into the public eye.​

Limehouse’s adjustment to life as a mother of two follows a pregnancy she has described as more demanding than her first, citing the physical and emotional differences between her experience carrying Patton and her second pregnancy with Bancroft.

Earlier in the year, the Southern Charm alum said this second pregnancy was “definitely a lot harder,” contrasting it with her first while still framing her role as a mother as “my greatest blessing and joy.”​

She previously noted the irony of being “due around Christmas” again, pointing out that both she and Patton already mark birthdays on December 24 and 25.

In public remarks since Bancroft’s arrival, Limehouse has centered her comments on family structure, the logistics of two young children in winter, and concrete details like shared birth times and birthstones.

Southern Charm remains the series that first introduced her to audiences, but her current focus is on a defined routine at home with Patton and Bancroft, describing a life organized around the farm, the Christmas tree, and the realities of being a mom of two during a packed December calendar.​

Stay tuned for more updates.