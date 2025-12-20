Ready to Love Season 11 Episode 7: Tommy checks in with the men after they introduce the ladies to their exes

Ready to Love promotional poster (Image via instagram/@owntv)

Ready to Love season 11 episode 6 saw Christina going home.

Devon stated while announcing the elimination:



“So, the fellas have decided the person who will be going home is Christina.”



Tommy had a special assignment for the guys in episode 7 of Ready to Love.

Tommy remarked that they are officially halfway through their journey on the show.

He further continued:



“Now that you’re getting deeper into this process, it’s crucial to be clear with these ladies about what know exactly what you need in a relationship. And what better way to do the people who know exactly what you need in a relationship? This week, the women are meeting your exes.”



He then explained the reason behind the exercise:



“Sometimes an ex can help unlock the answers to those lingering questions about any ladies who haven’t quite risen to the top or are failing to the bottom.”



Later in the show the men discussed their experience with Tommy and how their dates went.

Ready to Love season 11: Men opened up about their connections with Tommy







Tommy started the conversation by saying:



“What do you think about the new ladies in your life?”



He asked Bello first who told him that her ex loved Dominique.

Bello said:



“My ex Tara loved Dominique. And Dominique, by far, is my strongest connection. But she said,’I want you to get to know Ashante.”



Devon then told Tommy that her ex, Kayla, thought of Shannon as being “the best match” for him.

But he also went on to say:



“But since the very first mixer, Dominique has been one of my strongest connection.”



Vince talked about Donnah and said:



“The feedback that I got from my ex is, as far as Donna is concerned, she just felt like it seemed like you all got inside jokes and the connection.”



Carde also talked about Dominique and how his ex liked Dominique the most.

He said:



“Dom is pretty much the same way, to where she has, like, a high emotional IQ, and I’ve never really seen her be in like a situation to where she was, like, uncomfortable. She kind of blends in and levels up.”



Darius talked about how his ex, Ashley, met his present connection, Ashley.

Stephen also shared how his ex loved Lauren.

Further in the episode, Tommy asked the guys about the ladies with whom they are not connecting.

Vince talked about how he is not connecting with Ashante, and Carde recounted how his ex and Ashante locked horns during the date.

Darius shared that he is not connecting with Nicole at the moment.

He said:



“I believe some things might have got in the way. Possible insecurities for which my ex kinda called out. I can’t rock with that.”



Devon admitted that his ex Kayla felt that Nicole has “really strong feelings” about him.

He was scared, as he felt that she might have some “unrealistic expectations” of him.

Tommy then told them that they have to take the ladies out and tell them that they are not “ready to love.”

Darius concluded by saying in the confessional:



“Man, the fact that one or two of these beautiful ladies have to go home. I’m just thinking like we’re all connected to them, but you ain’t come here right or correct. If you are not ready to love, it’s your time to go, baby.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.

























