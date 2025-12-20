All the Love is Blind couples who got divorced in 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: Love Is Blind branding is seen during Netflix's Tudum LIVE 2025: The Night Before Creator Party at Vibiana on May 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

2025 was a hard year for Love Is Blind stars whose relationships could not last, shocking the fans and viewers.

Many pairs who once changed their pod-based love into real unions said they were breaking up after years of being together. Love is Blind showcases pod magic, but real life hits hard after weddings.

In 2025 alone, some married couples from Netflix's popular dating show ended it, adding to the show's tough post-alter stats.

Fans saw these couples say "I do" on tape, only to watch them fall apart with family fuss, mismatched ways, and personal troubles.

Several couples from Love is Blind ended their relationship this year

1.) Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton (Season 3)

Colleen and Matt were the next Love Is Blind couple to get divorced in 2025, being one of the most talked about, as they announced their split in May after almost four years together.

They met on Love Is Blind Season 3 and got married in June 2021. After almost four years together, they made a hard choice to go their own ways.

In a shared Instagram note, they made their choice clear and true:

“Hi everyone, we wanted to share something personal, and this is not easy to do, but after nearly four years together, we’ve decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths.”

The two said that they had really been apart for a while before telling people about their breakup. They stressed that the choice wasn’t quick, saying,

“We’ve been separated for some time now and have been doing our best to work through everything privately and with care. This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought, and it’s been an emotional process for both of us.”

Even though their marriage is over, they showed thankfulne͏ss for the time they had together and asked fans for kindness as they went through this big life change, adding:

“We met in the most unique and unexpected way, and we’ll always be grateful for the love and memories we shared. There’s not one thing we would change and we continue to have deep respect and care for one another.”

2.) Alexa and Brennon Lemieux (Season 3)

Season 3 took another hit in December when Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux announced their divorce.

The couple announced their split on December 3, 2025, by posting a message together on Instagram. Alexa wrote:

“After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared.”

Their shared words had a feel of kindness, with the pair saying:

“We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us.”

They built a fan-favorite story: pod proposal, Mexico romance, and a joyful wedding in June 2021. In 2024, they welcomed daughter Vienna.

The couple filed for a divorce in November, and Alexa talked to their followers about the breakup in December.

They stressed their promise to share parenting of the daughter with care and kindness as they go ahead, saying:

“While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”

3.) Lydia Velez Gonzalez and James “Milton” Johnson (Season 5)

Another split that caught attention in 2025 was that of Lydia and Milton from Love is Blind Season 5. The pair wedded in May 2022 and seemed to have a bright future ahead.

But, Lydia said on the What's the Reality? podcast in June, she had filed for a divorce earlier this year.

Lydia spoke openly about the end of their relationship, saying that it wasn’t from one single thing but more like “a layer of situations and things that just kept piling up.”

She also talked about her hard times in the marriage, her fibromyalgia diagnosis, and her thoughts that Milton wasn’t helpful in the ways she needed, revealing:

“I’ve been quiet for too long but now I’m ready, but I wasn’t ready for people’s opinions. Now, I’ve decided to file for divorce against Milton. It wasn’t one thing, it was a layer of situations that just kept piling up.”

Her public statements showed a view of anger and feelings that were far apart, and she said that their talking had pretty much stopped when she asked for a divorce in March 2025.

4.) Ashley Adionser and Tyler Frances (Season 7)

The firs͏t Love Is Blind split of the year came from season 7 stars Ashley and Tyler. They got married in November 2023 and announced their breakup in January 2025.

The split happened after a few weeks of being apart. In her statement to People, Ashley said:

“After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage.”

She went on to explain why they parted ways:

“While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned.”

Ashley said the split was needed for her own growth and calm, and she asked fans to honor their privacy during a very private time.

Tyler made his own note about the split on Instagram, saying:

“I take full accountability for my role in the difficulties we faced, and I respect Ashley’s decision to move forward in a way that prioritizes her peace and happiness.”

Stay tuned for more updates.