Who is Lorna Luxe married to? Lifestyle influencer shares her husband's emergency health update amid stage 4 cancer battle

Lorna Luxe and John Andrews (Photo: Instagram/@lornaluxe)

UK's leading fashion influencer, Lorna Luxe, has shared that her husband had organ failure, which was caused by complications from chemotherapy. John Andrews, 64, is currently battling stage four adrenal cancer.

According to the Daily Mail's report, John was first diagnosed with stage three adrenal cancer in April 2023. The following year, he went into cancer remission.

However, in May 2024, the influencer shared that her husband's cancer had come back. This time, it also spread to his brain.

John's treatment has been ongoing since then. Earlier this year, he was hospitalized for a month, and in August, he underwent surgery to remove the cancer.

While the disease shrank, doctors shared that it spread to John's lymph nodes, and he needed more chemotherapy.

Lorna Luxe's recent emergency health update stated that when she was on a work trip to New York, her husband had an extreme migraine and had to be hospitalized.

The fashion content creator shared on Instagram stories that she left the trip halfway and returned to John. Doctors informed her that a 4cm tumor was found in his brain.

Andrews had the surgery on Monday (December 15) and is currently recovering.

Lorna uploaded a video of them kissing on Instagram on Friday, and in the caption, she stated that she wanted to keep her husband's health complications private.

However, John told her to let her followers know. She also shared that the intensive care team told her to prepare for the worst when he underwent surgery.

More details on Lorna Luxe and her husband

The content creator, whose real name is Lorna Andrews, grew up in Trafford, Greater Manchester. She studied English literature at Newcastle University. Before becoming an influencer, Lorna Luxe worked as a cabin crew member at Virgin Atlantic for eight years.

She also worked at the online homeware store Rockett St George. At the same time, Andrews uploaded headless outfit posts.

She also ran a fashion blog. As her fashion content performed well on the platform, he became a full-time influencer.

Currently, Lorna has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram. While collaborating with the fashion brand In The Style, Lorna Luxe decided to launch her own brand.

She released her home, lifestyle, and fashion brand, L.A-Space, in October 2023. Its perfume Ghost No. 98 became massively successful, and Lorna launched a separate beauty and personal care brand, No.98 Beauty.

According to the Daily Mail, her husband worked at HSBC. However, he quit his job to support Lorna in running her businesses. John frequently appears in Lorna Luxe's content, as it currently focuses on their lifestyle.

The beauty influencer has also made headlines talking about her marriage, as there's a 21-year age gap between the couple.

Lorna met John when she was 26, and the following year they got married. They decided not to have children, and Lorna Luxe has shared that she often wonders if they made the right decision.

In other news, the couple's fans have shared messages of encouragement under their recent Instagram post.