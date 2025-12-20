Why is David Harbour not attending Stranger Things finale celebrations? Actor to reportedly skip event following alleged hat stealing incident

Millie Bobby Brown is also not attending the event along with David Harbour (Image via Getty)

David Harbour is reportedly not attending the finale event of Stranger Things. The news arrived shortly after he allegedly tried to run away after taking the hat of another individual, as reported by TMZ on Wednesday, December 17. The entire moment was recorded on video.

The actor’s representative has not commented on the matter so far. As per People magazine, Millie Bobby Brown is also skipping due to an injury, which even canceled her appearance on Good Morning America this week.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for Paley Center claimed that David’s absence is the result of a “scheduling conflict.”

The hat incident happened inside the California-based bar, Encinitas Ale House. However, the situation did not take a worse turn and was under control.

The video obtained by TMZ featured David Harbour walking out of the place with a white cap.

While the reason behind the Thunderbolts star’s behavior remains unknown, he reportedly challenged the owner of the cap to catch him. The man, who was seemingly annoyed by the action, later approached David and asked him:

“What the fu** did I do to you, dude?”

The man eventually went inside at one point while everyone walked out to see what was happening between the duo.

TMZ stated that a few of those people were allegedly aware of the fact that the cap was taken by Harbour. A woman was reportedly heard requesting that both men not start a fight with each other.

Insider refers to the possible reasons behind David Harbour’s behavior

The Violent Night star is additionally trending for another reason. As per The Sun, singer Lily Allen had reportedly spoken about Harbour’s relationship with another woman in her new album, West End Girl.

The outlet stated that David and Lily separated earlier this month.

On the other hand, David Harbour’s alleged bar incident has already led to different reactions on social media.

While a direct response is awaited, an insider for TMZ seemingly claimed that it was linked to the Extraction star’s battle with bipolar disorder.

“Wouldn’t be surprised if that’s what he’s dealing with here after working non-stop all year and having his personal life under public scrutiny. That would be stressful for anyone but even more so for someone who is bipolar,” the source said.

An individual inside the bar had allegedly seen David taking the hat of another person. The eyewitness, whose identity is not confirmed yet, told TMZ that Harbour and the other man greeted each other in the beginning.

Furthermore, the Banshee star was accompanied by a friend at the place.

David Harbour and his friend were reportedly planning to meet a few girls. However, the former refused to do the same and decided to go to the other man’s residence, who was inside the bar.

The eyewitness alleged that The Simpsons star approached a group while throwing his hat down and went down on his knees as he became emotional.

The witness said that Harbour was having a conversation about the Iraq War with the group.

David has portrayed Jim Hopper since the first season of Stranger Things. The final season of the show aired in November this year on Netflix, with the last two volumes premiering towards the end of this month.