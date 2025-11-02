"Stranger things have happened": Redditors bash David Harbour over alleged complaints of bullying by Millie Bobby Brown

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actors Gaten Matarazzo (L), David Harbour, Allison Sudol, and Millie Bobby Brown during the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Stranger Things has defined Netflix for nearly a decade. The sci-fi horror series, launched in 2016, turned child actors into global stars. Its fifth and final season, set to premiere November 26, 2025, is poised to be the streamer's biggest event yet. The finale will also be shown in select theaters on December 31. But days before the drop, a Reddit firestorm is stealing the spotlight.

On November 1, 2025, a Reddit user posted:

This thread gained over three thousand upvotes and five hundred comments in just a few hours. Fans got even more agitated and shocked. One commented,

The post cites a Daily Mail exclusive saying that Millie Bobby Brown filed a SAG-AFTRA complaint against Harbour during the production of Stranger Things season 5. It alleges that David ‘bullied and harassed’ Millie through verbal abuse and intimidation.

Harbour plays Jim Hopper, Eleven's adoptive father and Brown's on-screen protector. The irony stings. The allegations surfaced amid Harbour's personal crisis —a separation from Lily Allen, announced in August 2025. Allen's upcoming album reportedly calls out his infidelity. The timing has fueled speculation about motives and fallout.

David Harbour faces Reddit backlash over Millie Bobby Brown bullying claims

The Reddit user r/Fauxmoi's thread exploded on social media. Titled "Millie Bobby Brown filed a bullying and harassment claim against David Harbour," it hit 18,000 upvotes in 48 hours. Users resurfaced 2018 interviews where Harbour called Brown "the heart of the show" and "fearless."

A user on Reddit posted,

A fan wrote,

The thread became a war zone. Some linked it to Harbour's personal scandals.

A user posted,

Another user commented,

Brown had hired legal counsel. The complaint identified three witnesses and addressed both verbal abuse and intimidation. There was no claim or allegation of sexual misconduct.

Netflix initiated an internal investigation. It took months, and interviews were conducted with the cast, crew and department heads, but then the results were sealed. Brown had a personal representative for the remainder of filming.

A user supported the authenticity of this news, saying,

Fans can watch Stranger Things season 5 on Netflix with volume 1 dropping on November 26, 2025.

Stay tuned for more such updates!