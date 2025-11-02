"Stranger things have happened": Redditors bash David Harbour over alleged complaints of bullying by Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things has defined Netflix for nearly a decade. The sci-fi horror series, launched in 2016, turned child actors into global stars. Its fifth and final season, set to premiere November 26, 2025, is poised to be the streamer's biggest event yet. The finale will also be shown in select theaters on December 31. But days before the drop, a Reddit firestorm is stealing the spotlight.
On November 1, 2025, a Reddit user posted:
"Milly Bobby Brown filed a bullying and harassment complaint against David Harbour before shooting the last season of Stranger Things."
This thread gained over three thousand upvotes and five hundred comments in just a few hours. Fans got even more agitated and shocked. One commented,
The post cites a Daily Mail exclusive saying that Millie Bobby Brown filed a SAG-AFTRA complaint against Harbour during the production of Stranger Things season 5. It alleges that David ‘bullied and harassed’ Millie through verbal abuse and intimidation.
Harbour plays Jim Hopper, Eleven's adoptive father and Brown's on-screen protector. The irony stings. The allegations surfaced amid Harbour's personal crisis —a separation from Lily Allen, announced in August 2025. Allen's upcoming album reportedly calls out his infidelity. The timing has fueled speculation about motives and fallout.
The Reddit user r/Fauxmoi's thread exploded on social media. Titled "Millie Bobby Brown filed a bullying and harassment claim against David Harbour," it hit 18,000 upvotes in 48 hours. Users resurfaced 2018 interviews where Harbour called Brown "the heart of the show" and "fearless."
A user on Reddit posted,
"Holy s**t what a disgusting loser. Imagine being so miserable you bully your coworker that's young enough to be your daughter. And she literally plays your daughter on screen. Scum."
A fan wrote,
"Iirc this woman was a vulnerable, unhoused woman. It’s alleged he took advantage of her under the guise of 'helping' her."
The thread became a war zone. Some linked it to Harbour's personal scandals.
A user posted,
"Yeah, defending your husband who bullied a young girl so hard she needs a personal rep to protect her at her job is honestly just about as bad as he is. Like obviously he’s no saint but you stood by and were fine with it happening? Until he was your ex??"
Another user commented,
Brown had hired legal counsel. The complaint identified three witnesses and addressed both verbal abuse and intimidation. There was no claim or allegation of sexual misconduct.
Netflix initiated an internal investigation. It took months, and interviews were conducted with the cast, crew and department heads, but then the results were sealed. Brown had a personal representative for the remainder of filming.
A user supported the authenticity of this news, saying,
"I’d normally say they’re not worth the paper they print on, but they’re (scummily) right most times when there’s legal documents or files that can be traced of this nature. I don’t think they’d publish claims of this kind either without vetting they wouldn’t be sued by his team or Netflix given the libel laws in the UK."
Fans can watch Stranger Things season 5 on Netflix with volume 1 dropping on November 26, 2025.
