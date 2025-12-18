Who went home on Survivor 49? Final four revealed

Survivor season 49 (Image via CBS)

In Survivor season 49 finale, Kristina Mills was eliminated. As Mills could not proceed with the final round, she admitted that they had made the absolute best decision, as she already had her final three speeches ready to go. The final four remaining were Rizo, Sage, Savannah and Sophi.

At the Tribal Council gathering, Kristina was positioned for everyone to know that the options were "straightforward," in which three players had to decide whether to save Sage or Kristina.

After the ballot votes were cast, host Jeff Probst announced the votes - "Sage, Kristina, Kristina, Kristina."

Survivor season 49 finale: Kristina pitches her idea with Soph and Rizo

While Kristina could not make it to the finale, she had earlier used her time with Rizo and Soph to pitch that she sees the ideal final contestants as the three of them. She further pointed out that Savannah and Sage might beat any of them, so it is important that they at least execute against Sage while they can.

Rizo and Soph agreed with Kristina, as they said they were on the same page with her vision. However, Savannah was seen having a different conversation with Sage that included Savannah admitting that even if “Kristina is easier to beat in the end, she is willing to see Sage going to the final four” as she believes that Kristina is “better at fire than any of them.”

Kristina Mills opens up about the proudest move in the first 23 days of Survivor

When asked about the proudest move in the first 23 days of Survivor, Kristina Mills told Entertainment Weekly,

“I know it was shown as the 'safe' move, but Nate was a trifecta threat (social, physical, strategic). He was the cool dad who no one would ever look at, but behind the scenes, he was the architect drawing up all the plans. He did not trust Alex and me and had NO desire to work with us. Nate would say what he needed to during game talk, but I picked up on a lot of his social connections during casual talk.”

While reflecting on how Nate was “die-hard, all-in on working with the trio,” Mills pointed out that he wanted to bring in one of her closest allies, MC. She further recalled,

“During our time on Uli (last tribe swap), I told Alex that we have to get Nate out. Sophie coincidentally, came up to me afterwards with the same thought. I knew I could get the rest of the group on board, especially if I painted it as a sure vote. To everyone (but me and Alex), it was the safe plan. For me, it was the only plan.”

Stay tuned for more updates.