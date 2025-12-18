Who took home the title on Survivor 49? Winner and key details explored

Survivor host Jeff Probst (Image via Getty)

Survivor Season 49 ended on December 17, 2025, with a finale that decided the next sole survivor ahead of the show’s milestone 50th season.

The final episode aired on CBS and showcased the game's final stage after 26 days in Fiji. Five players were still competing for a spot in the Final Tribal Council, where the jury would choose who won the $1 million prize.

The finale included the final immunity challenge, the fire-making challenge, and the jury vote. The final five came from three original tribes. Some players built strong alliances early, while others stayed in the game by surviving tough votes later on. The episode followed the final decisions that shaped who made it to the end.

Season 49 concluded with the first all-women final three in over 10 years. After the jury questioned the finalists, host Jeff Probst read the final votes and named Savannah Louie as the winner of Survivor Season 49. She earned the title of sole survivor and won the $1 million prize.

The ending also helped set up Survivor 50, which will feature returning players from different seasons. Below is a recap of the finale and how the winner reached the end of the game.

Final immunity and fire-making challenge in Survivor 49

The Survivor Season 49 finale began with five players still in the game: Sophi Balerdi, Savannah Louie, Sage Ahrens-Nichols, Rizo Velovic and Kristina Mills. The episode first featured the final immunity challenge, which determined who would hold power at the final four.

Sophi Balerdi won the challenge and earned a guaranteed spot in the final three. She then chose to bring Sage Ahrens-Nichols with her to the end. That choice left Savannah Louie and Rizo Velovic to face each other in the fire-making challenge for the last seat in the Final Tribal Council.

As the challenge began, Jeff Probst told the players,

“This is what you’ve been playing for.”

Savannah, who had worried earlier in the season about making fire, finished first and burned through her rope before Rizo. Jeff Probst ended the challenge by saying, “The tribe has spoken,” as Rizo was eliminated in fourth place.

Kristina Mills had already been voted out in fifth place. With the fire-making challenge over, the final three were set: Sophi, Sage and Savannah. It was the first all-women final three since Season 29.

Jury vote and winner revealed in Survivor 49

At the Final Tribal Council, the jury questioned Sophi Balerdi, Sage Ahrens-Nichols and Savannah Louie about their games. The questions focused on alliances, key choices during the merge, and how each player performed in challenges. Jeff Probst opened the discussion by saying,

“This is your chance to explain your game.”

Savannah spoke about starting the merge in danger and later winning several immunity challenges. Sophi talked about her strategy and her final immunity win. Sage focused on her social connections and how she stayed in the game after major votes. After the discussion concluded, the jury cast its vote.

When Jeff Probst returned to read the votes, Savannah Louie was named the winner of Survivor Season 49. As he announced the result, Probst said,

“Savannah, you are the sole survivor.”

Savannah, a 31-year-old marketing strategist and former reporter from Walnut Creek, California, won the $1 million prize. She won four individual immunity challenges during the season, tying the record for most immunity wins by a female player. She joined Kelly Wiglesworth, Jenna Morasca, Kim Spradlin, Chrissy Hofbeck and Rachel LaMont.

Season 49 ended with Savannah’s win and placed her among the champions of Survivor as the show moves toward Season 50.

