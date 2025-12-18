"She IS the moment": Survivor fans react to Savannah winning season 49

Survivor host Jeff Probst (Image via Getty)

Survivor 49 concluded on December 17, 2025, with Savannah crowned the winner of the show. She was up against Sophi and Sage in the final after Kristina and Rizo were sent home one after the other.

Savannah entered the final three by beating her ally Rizo in the fire-making challenge, after Sophi, who had immunity, opted to take Sage to the final three with her.

As a result, Savannah had to go against her ally for the last remaining spot in the final three, and she managed to defeat him.

With her entry in the final three, season 49 flaunted an all-female final three, the last of which was seen on season 29’s San Juan del Su finale, in which Natalie Anderson was crowned the winner.

After facing heated questions from the jury members, the final three waited for their verdict, relying on their strategic and social game thus far to help them win the show. Savannah received the most votes, securing the winner’s title.

However, that was not the only feat she achieved in the finale. Earlier in the episode, she won her fourth immunity, tying with Kelly Wiglesworth, Jenna Morasca, Kim Spradlin, Chrissy Hofbeck, and Rachel LaMont for the most immunity wins by a female.

Survivor 49 fans then took to X to share their thoughts on her win, as one commented:

“she’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she IS the moment. most deserving winner of the new era.”

Many Survivor 49 were pleased to see Savannah win the show, saying she deserved the victory.

“My favourite player since episode 1 of this season. 4 immunities, won firemaking & survived despite everyone wanting her out all merge. One of the best winners of all time,” a fan wrote.

“We all pretty much knew it was coming but Savannah played a hell of a game and proved she’s capable of running things. The winner of #Survivor,” another one commented.

“CONGRATS SAVANNAH!!!! From the top to the bottom to the… somewhere in between? Dodging every bullet all season, tying the immunity record, dominating the strategy to claim the win. The latest champion going into #Survivor 50. Heavy is the head—wear it proud, Queen!” an X user reacted.

Other fans of the CBS show expressed a similar sentiment.

“THE WINNER OF SURVIVOR 49 SAVANNAH LOUSE , SAVANNAH IS OUR SOLE SURVIVOR,” a person wrote.

“Congrats to Savannah for the GREAT WIN!! Not the most surprising win in the finale but definitely earned. Target from merge, comp beast and even when she LOST, her and Rizo still managed to vote out a different threat. THEN wins firemaking. She did it all,” another netizen commented.

“CONGRATULATIONS Savannah for winning season 49 of Survivor!!! This WIN was WELL DESERVED!! You were a WARRIOR from the moment you stepped on that sand, and I’m so happy to see another WOMAN win this show!” a fan posted.

What did Savannah say in her speech in the Survivor season 49 finale?

When asked why she deserved to win the $1 million grand prize, Savannah explained that she was worthy of the prize money because of her gameplay.

According to her, she had “dodged the most bullets” out of everyone else in the game.

She then went on to explain why she could survive so long in the game despite being a target, citing her “adaptable strategy,” focus on social gameplay, and her immunity streak as the primary reasons behind her success.

With that speech, she was able to convince the jurors to vote for her, and they did, making Savannah the winner of season 49.

Savannah is a marketing strategist and a former reporter from California, who previously worked at KSDK in St. Louis, WANF in Atlanta, and KENS in Texas.

After having an unpleasant experience as a reporter, she left the industry and took up communications as her profession.

She now works at the global consulting firm, Hyperdrive.

Stay tuned for more updates.