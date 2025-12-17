Survivor 50 unveils 24-player all-returnee cast ahead of spring 2026 premiere

Jeff Probst (Image via Getty)

CBS pulled back the curtain on May 28 during CBS Mornings, revealing the 24-player cast for Survivor 50, an all-returnee lineup set to premiere in spring 2026.

Host and executive producer Jeff Probst delivered the announcement, confirming a roster drawn entirely from past seasons and the ongoing Survivor 49.

This marks the first all-returning players season since Winners at War in 2020, blending legends from the show's earliest days with finalists and standouts from recent New Era chapters.

The cast spans Survivor's 25-year history, from its 2000 debut to Survivor 48, plus two mysteries from Survivor 49. Six players stand as their season's "fallen angels"—the last eliminated before the final three.

Eleven reached the Final Tribal Council, making their pleas to the jury. Two winners join them, seeking a second title.

Survivor 50: A timeline of returnees and twists







Survivor 50 gathers players who have tested the Fijian sands before, each carrying scars and strategies from prior battles.



Angelina Keeley from David vs. Goliath returns after trading rice for challenge rests and chasing Natalie's jacket through icy negotiations, landing in third at Final Tribal.

Aubry Bracco , who navigated Kaôh Rōng 's brainy chaos to a runner-up spot amid controversy, followed with quieter runs in Game Changers and Edge of Extinction , booted early despite an idol.

Charlie Davis of Survivor 46 danced through cutthroat alliances and idol hunts to the Final Three, only to fall 5-3 to Maria.

Chrissy Hofbeck from Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers tied the women's Immunity record, outlasting Ben's idol pulls until firemaking dashed her runner-up bid.

Christian Hubicki , the David vs. Goliath robotics whiz, stunned with a puzzle algorithm and a six-hour endurance win, exiting seventh after allies turned.

Cirie Fields embodies the player who never won despite being a master. From Panama's leaf-fearing start to Micronesia's necklace heist on Erik and Game Changers' idol-default exit, she has dodged majority votes across four seasons. Fields later claimed victory on The Traitors U.S. Season 1, reached fifth on Big Brother 25 with son Jared, and joined Parvati Shallow and Tony Vlachos for Australia's Survivor: Australia vs. the World .

Benjamin "Coach" Wade insisted on his moniker from Tocantins , weaving dragon-slayer tales and monastic Exile vows. Heroes vs. Villains mocked his honor code; South Pacific crowned him alliance king, yet the jury denied him the win.

Colby Donaldson charmed the Australian Outback with five Immunities and a flip, but picked ally Tina over Keith at Final Three, losing 4-3 in a move still dissected on fan forums. He hosted Top Shot and appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm , returning for All-Stars and Heroes vs. Villains .

Dee Valladares dominated Survivor 45 , puppeteering her foursome, saving allies with idol intel, winning three Immunities, and claiming the million as New Era 's top winner.

Emily Flippen evolved from Survivor 45 's blunt caller-out to power player, tumbling seventh after a steep rise.

Genevieve Mushaluk ignited Survivor 47 with Kishan blindsides and Operation: Italy , exiting fifth post-reconciliation.

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty endured Borneo's Pagong purge and All-Stars ' anti-winner push to Final Three.

Fire captain Joe Hunter honored his late sister on Survivor 48 , shielding Eva and running post-merge to bronze.

Jonathan Young carried Survivor 42 's challenges physically, snuffed at Final Four by ally Mike.

Kamilla Karthigesu , the 5'1" engineer of Survivor 48 , duoed secretly with Kyle for blindsides, losing Final Four fire to him.

Kyle Fraser called himself "the best average guy," and lawyered his Final Three case after mastering the middle ground.

Mike White , the under-the-radar screenwriter behind David vs. Goliath , inspired The White Lotus, a post-runner-up; his castmates cameo in his Emmy-winning series.

Ozzy Lusth thrives in the wild across the Cook Islands , Micronesia , the South Pacific , and Game Changers , tying five Immunity records and Redemption returns, twice nearly winning.

Q Burdette 's Survivor 46 antics—throwing votes, "Q Skirt" idols—ended with a fifth idol pocket.

Rick Devens headlined Edge of Extinction 's frenzy, clawing back with four wins and idols to a Final Four fire loss.

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick survived Palau 's Ulong massacre alone, controlled Guatemala to runner-up, and exited early in Heroes vs. Villains .

Tiffany Nicole Ervin seized Survivor 46's early power with idol and Beware, blindsided at eight amid Q chaos.



Two Survivor 49 players, unnamed at reveal, loop straight to Survivor 50, echoing Rupert in All-Stars or Russell in Heroes vs. Villains. Probst noted on CBS Mornings,



"This is a cast that represents every era of Survivor."



With Survivor 50 airing in spring 2026 on CBS, it promises clashes of eras under Fiji's relentless sun.

Stay tuned for more updates.