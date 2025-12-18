TikToker Riziki Ilenre dies, police investigate circumstances amid online allegations of suicide from bullying

Riziki Ilenre (Image via Instagram / @r.iz.i)

TMZ reported on Wednesday that authorities in Alabama keep looking into the death of TikTok creator Riziki Ilenre as growing public attention and social media buzz surround the case. The Montgomery Police Department has said they are investigating and shared that Ilenre died on December 12. They have not stated a cause of death yet.

Many questions have been circulating on social media. Fans connected to her videos have been sharing their thoughts and concerns. Some social media posts have claimed that she committed suicide and linked it to cyberbullying. However, police have not confirmed these claims. They also pointed out that the accusations about her taking her life during a live stream are still unproven.

Officials said investigators are still “reviewing the facts” tied to the case, and they haven’t shared more details yet. They mentioned that the investigation is still active as they review all the evidence they have. Many of Ilenre’s relatives and close friends have chosen to remain silent while the case is ongoing.

TikToker Riziki Ilenre's Death Investigated by Police After Reports of Suicide https://t.co/dHWnpePm73 pic.twitter.com/Us7dcbgEFp — TMZ (@TMZ) December 18, 2025

Riziki Ilenre shared mental health reflections and daily life while pursuing her legal studies

Riziki Ilenre, reportedly from Chicago, was studying law at the Illinois Institute of Technology. She stayed busy with her studies while also participating in her local ministry. On TikTok, she gained followers by posting honest thoughts about mental health, sharing daily life moments, and documenting her journey of personal growth.

Her videos often featured her service dog, Chief, who became a familiar and beloved part of her online presence. Many of her followers mentioned the connection between Ilenre and Chief, which brought a sense of warmth and closeness to her content.

People who knew Ilenre have described her as insightful and caring, noting that she focused on being genuine rather than chasing trends. This mindset enabled her to cultivate a loyal audience that viewed her platform as a space where she could be genuine and share her experiences.

Police have asked the public to remain patient as the investigation proceeds. So far, there aren’t any clear answers about the events surrounding Riziki Ilenre’s death.

The Montgomery Police said they will share updates when new information becomes available.