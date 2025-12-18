Taco Bell revives the Quesarito in limited-time menu comeback

A view of a Taco Bell restaurant on February 06, 2025 in Dublin, California. Taco Bell parent company Yum Brands reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations with net sales surging 16% to $2.36 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Taco Bell has announced the return of the Quesarito, confirming that the fan-favorite menu item will be available nationwide for a limited time starting December 18. The revival comes during the holiday season and reconnects the brand with a long-running pop culture moment involving NBA star Nikola Jokić.

The Quesarito coming back brings up a surprising moment from 2014. Back then, Taco Bell aired a Quesarito ad at the same time Jokić’s NBA draft announcement happened. The coincidence went viral online and remains a cherished memory for both basketball and fast-food fans. Now, over ten years later, Taco Bell is pointing out that moment by asking the Denver Nuggets star to taste the Quesarito for the first time.

we all make mistakes (quesarito is back 12/18) pic.twitter.com/B2EVubEZbV — Taco Bell (@tacobell) December 17, 2025

The Quesarito originally gained popularity for its distinctive build, combining seasoned beef, seasoned rice, chipotle sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream inside a burrito wrapped within a grilled quesadilla layered with melted cheeses and Nacho Cheese sauce. After being removed from menus, demand for its return continued through fan tributes, online campaigns, and repeated customer requests.

“We heard our fans loud and clear,” said Luis Restrepo, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. “Their passion turned the Quesarito into a Taco Bell legend and bringing it back for the holidays felt like the perfect way to celebrate that energy. And as for the moment that helped keep its story alive – Jokić, we hope there are no hard feelings.”

As part of the limited-time comeback, the Quesarito is priced at $4.99. Taco Bell is also offering a promotion for Taco Bell Rewards Members, with the first 30,000 eligible users able to purchase a Quesarito for $1 during a Tuesday Drop on December 23 at 2 p.m. PT, exclusively through the Taco Bell app**.

The brand is also leaning into the viral legacy of the 2014 NBA Draft moment, which fans dubbed the “Most Unexpected Draft Moment Ever.” The clip has continued to circulate online over the years, resurfacing during basketball seasons and major Taco Bell announcements.

With the Quesarito’s return, Taco Bell has renewed attention on that moment by directly referencing Jokić and extending a lighthearted apology for the commercial timing that coincided with his draft selection. The company has positioned the menu revival as both a fan-driven decision and a nod to one of the internet’s most enduring food-and-sports crossovers.

The Quesarito will be available for a limited time only, with Taco Bell encouraging fans to revisit the item while it remains on menus nationwide.