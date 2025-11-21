Is Taco Bell sneaking eight new dishes onto its menu? Details explored

Taco Bell quietly tests bold new menu ideas across select cities (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Taco Bell slipped out 8 fresh menu picks without making a big deal about it - odd move since they'd already planned a whole week of rollouts. The Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla, shown off earlier at Live Más Live, now hits stores across the country along with the brand’s debut fan-made lineup, dubbed Fan Style Menu, featuring the California Crunchwrap, Burrito Bliss, plus Cantina Craze.

Even though folks were bracing for just four releases on November 20, the company tossed in eight extra options low-key - but here's the catch: only available in three trial zones right now. Some one-of-a-kind treats include Mexican Pizza Empanadas, the Crunchadilla, and a pair of new sips named Limonada Refrescas and Dream Refrescas, leaving many crossing fingers their local spot cut.

Taco Bell quietly tests bold new menu ideas across select cities

The new year is bringing a flood of innovation to Taco Bell, with the company unobtrusively testing out a host of new experimental items in various regions over the coming months as part of its test strategy. The chain surprised fans after previewing new empanada ideas at Live Más Live 2025, and has since reimagined its cult-favorite Mexican Pizza as a fried, beef-filled pocket with cheese and spicy sauce, according to Allrecipes.

The Mexican Pizza Empanada will be part of a burgeoning range of test items that includes the Crunchadilla, which will start in Oklahoma City, comes in Classic Chicken and a spicy Sriracha version, and an expanded beverage menu associated with the Live Mas Cafe initiative by Taco Bell, with Knoxville locations already offering trendy Dream Refrescas with vanilla creamer and fruit-flavored Limonada Refresca in various forms.

These products come in different forms, such as multi-packs and high-quality meal packages, with an emphasis on value and newness. Unsurprisingly, it is only available in certain markets and only during a brief testing period, so those fans who are outside those cities will have to wait for wider rollout decisions while keeping an eye on the Taco Bell app for updates.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!