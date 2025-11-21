Starbucks reserve rolls out the new Tiramisu Latte Flavor

Starbucks reserve rolls out the new Tiramisu Latte Flavour (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Starbucks is diving deeper into sweet sips this holiday time, quietly launching the Tiramisu Latte at its Reserve spots across the U.S. This fresh pick rides the same cheerful vibe behind classics like the Peppermint Mocha or Gingerbread Latte, yet cranks up the treat factor by mimicking a beloved Italian favorite.

Once limited to certain overseas stores, the drink's comeback is turning heads among those craving cozy coffees loaded with sugar and bold flavor - no holding back. Its arrival shows how Starbucks keeps riding the wave of creamy, cake-like espresso drinks, gaining steam each year.

Starbucks adds tiramisu latte, but only at select Reserve cafes

Starbucks just added a taste people've wanted for ages - tiramisu. Instead of sticking to wild test flavors like apple crisp topping or old syrups making a return, they skipped fanfare and dropped something different. While places like the U.K. got a whole set of tiramisu items already, now the U.S. sees a quiet launch.

No loud campaign, just a new latte mixed with espresso and deep cocoa hints. It's layered with creamy foam that tastes like the sweet treat, then sprinkled with mocha dust to match the original dessert’s look. But here's the catch - it's only at select spots, not every store carries it. It's only at Starbucks Reserve spots - fancy cafes focused on unique coffee experiences, as reported by Allrecipes.

There are just two in the U.S., both in NYC and Chicago. Even though the latte’s here to stay, you can’t get it everywhere. That scarcity gives it a vibe more like a one-time drop than a mainstream hit. Because of that, lots of people wish this sweet, dessert-style drink would show up outside Reserve stores someday.

