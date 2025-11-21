Who is Nicole Martinez? Steve Smith Sr refuses to apologize over affair controversy

Steve Smith Sr. looks on before a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field (Image via Getty)

Former NFL star Steve Smith Sr. was accused of having an affair with Nicole Martinez, a member of the Baltimore Marching Ravens, in February, when Nicole's husband, Tony Martinez, shared a series of social media posts as proof of Steve and Nicole's alleged romance.

According to the Ravens' official website, they are "an organization committed to bringing quality musical entertainment and a traditional football atmosphere to all Ravens home games."

Along with screenshots, Tony also shared a phone conversation with Steve, in which he confronted him about the alleged situation.

"My wife works for the Marching Ravens @Ravens. She met Steve Smith Sr at work. Steve Smith has been f****** my wife. I got receipts, I got a lot more homie," Tony Martinez wrote on X.

Steve spoke about his alleged affair with Nicole on the Tuesday, November 18 episode of The Pivot podcast, saying that he "won’t release any apology because I don’t need to apologize on a private matter to a whole bunch of strangers."

He continued:

"I grew up old school, mind your business. We could be neighbors, but don’t bring your a** to my yard knocking on my door talking about what’s going on. Because you ain’t going to like who and what’s in the hand of the person that’s opening the door."

Smith, who has been married to Angie since 2000 and shares four kids with her, further said that he can "guarantee" he has always given "authority to my kids. I ain’t going to never say nothing bad about their mother. Ain’t got to. And they got authority from me. Check me."

"So, people have their comments. Here’s what I can guarantee you. I gave authority to my kids. I ain’t going to never say nothing bad about their mother. Ain’t got to. And they got authority from me. Check me. So I’m never going to mention or say what is or isn’t because for a whole bunch of strangers that are watching this with their opinion, it don't really matter because you don’t know," he said.

He also explained that while he "won't explain," himself, he "won't defend" himself and made it clear that he doesn't plan to "walk around apologizing to everybody."

According to their official wedding website, Nicole Crever met Antonio Martinez on June 6, 2020, on Tinder, and went on to welcome their baby in April 2021 before getting married the same year in September.

"We shared our first home together in Aberdeen Maryland in 2022 & if that’s not enough we were blessed with a beautiful home in September 2023 where we still reside as a loving family," they wrote on their website.

Tony Martinez sues Steve Smith Sr for $100,000 in damages.

According to The Charlotte Observer, after releasing the screenshots and a recorded phone conversation with Steve Smith Sr, Tony Martinez sued him for $100,000 in damages under North Carolina's homewrecker law.

According to The New York Post, in the lawsuit, Martinez said that the former NFL player "willfully, maliciously and intentionally" seduced his wife in Baltimore in September 2024.

In response, Steve filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming Tony had filed for divorce from Nicole nine months before he met her, per The Charlotte Observer.

Steve Smith's full remarks can be viewed on The Pivot Podcast YouTube channel.