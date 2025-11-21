Who is Maj Blaine McGraw? Fort hood Army OBGYN’s victims speak out following suspension

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (Image via Instagram/@crdamc)

Maj. Blaine McGraw, an Army OBGYN who was once stationed at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood, Texas, is the focus of a recent investigation that has revolved around allegations of sexual misconduct, covert taping and improper exams involving patients of his.

The case has led to outrage within military communities, where dozens of women have been stepping forward with reports of disturbing encounters with the doctor, experiences they say were ignored or overlooked for years.

Blaine McGraw worked at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii between 2019 and 2023 before he was relocated and placed on suspension on October 17, 2025, after a patient complained.

“Blaine McGraw, a former doctor with Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC) at Fort Hood, faces a lawsuit representing 16 victims who allege he sexually assaulted servicewomen and their family members during private gynecological exams.



He was taken off clinical duties and barred from patient areas and medical records, Army officials said. Soon after, the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) opened a major investigation and contacted over 1400 former patients, one of the broadest efforts to reach out to old patients in recent Army medical history.

In one of those cases, a servicemember’s husband is said to have spied Blaine McGraw recording during an examination and reported him, an incident that attorneys argue opened the door to a wider investigation.

Lawsuits filed in Texas claim that Army leadership failed to heed earlier warnings and let McGraw continue practicing, with some lawyers describing this as a “systemic failure.”

Victims share their stories related to Blaine McGraw as army responds to the allegations

Victims have spoken out publicly, recounting psychological torment, feelings of betrayal and lasting effects on their health or confidence in medical providers.

One woman, who went to receive treatment for pregnancy-related complications, remembered investigators showing her a picture that they alleged had been taken during her exam. It was “devastating” to discover the recording, she said, as it was recorded when she was at her most vulnerable state.

Another patient, who had an appointment for a routine pelvic exam, said she knew immediately something was wrong after McGraw tried to have her remove her clothing and touched her without permission. She said she tried numerous times to file a complaint, but in every instance was ghosted by the staff, saying, “send an email.”

One victim, who is referred to as Jane Doe, detailed how McGraw’s conduct became more inappropriate with time, which included after-hours phone calls and comments about her body, among others.

Now, she blames the Army for not acting on previous complaints, allegations that are echoed by other patients and their lawyers, who say that misconduct at McGraw’s prior posting may have gone unheeded, too.

Army leadership stated that they had not been aware of any previous cases and noted that the investigation is ongoing, with new patients still coming to CID regularly.

Col. Mark Jacques, the commander of Medical Center and Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, said he regretted that families had been left vulnerable to such breaches and called the accusations “devastating” and in conflict with military medical values.