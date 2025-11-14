Starbucks unveils festive collaboration featuring Roller Rabbit designs

Starbucks signage on a sunny day in the Contra Costa Center neighborhood, Pleasant Hill, California, September 6, 2024. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Starbucks has unveiled a holiday line hand‑in‑hand with the beloved design label Roller Rabbit, and the buzz, among fans, is already thick as snow. Still fresh from the dash of the week’s glass‑bear cup frenzy that sent collectors scurrying from coast to coast, the coffee heavyweight is back, with another seasonal collaboration.

This team-up brings a bunch of mugs and gear stamped with Roller Rabbit’s unique touch to every Starbucks across the country. Right after the Starbucks × Hello Kitty winter launch, excitement is growing fast while fans rush to grab what might be the season’s hottest picks. As festivities kick in, Starbucks proves once more that their special-run items aren’t just about coffee cups - they’ve turned into a whole holiday vibe.

Starbucks teams up with Roller Rabbit for a limited-edition holiday collection

Starbucks is ushering in the holiday season with a collection that will hit stores this month, teaming up with the whimsically colorful lifestyle label Roller Rabbit, famed for its playful loungewear and its unmistakable Monkey prints that delight people of all ages. This joint venture offers a glimpse of Roller Rabbit's motifs, usually confined to upscale cotton and silk pajamas, now appearing on more budget‑friendly merchandise, sparking a wave of excitement among collectors and fans alike, as reported by Allrecipes.

While Starbucks has kept the specifications under wraps, a handful of locations have already begun showcasing the items, prompting shoppers to upload photos of the leaks online. Early chatter suggests the lineup will include a blend of tumblers for both cold beverages, an insulated travel mug, and designs that mash the Monkey motif with playful nods to classic Starbucks fare, all wrapped in the brand’s bright festive spirit.

Fans are getting ready to grab these rare items ahead of the December 2 release - perfect for gifts or personal stash - but folks are also being reminded to stay cool around baristas when lines get wild. Mixing cozy feels, a hint of fancy, and just enough festive charm, this Starbucks team-up with Roller Rabbit might end up everywhere online by winter.

