Why is Starbucks under fire? Details explored as restaurant chain apologisez over Bearista Cup

Starbucks is facing backlash after the release of its new Bearista Cold Cup (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Starbucks is facing backlash after the release of its new Bearista Cold Cup sparked frustration among fans, who were unable to purchase it due to extremely limited availability. The company has apologised after its new Bearista Cold Cup caused anger among fans who couldn't buy the holiday item because it sold out so fast.

The coffee chain brought out the 20-ounce Bearista Cold Cup on Wednesday, November 5, as part of its 2025 holiday line.

The see-through, bear-shaped cup has a lid and straw that look like a green beanie — a nod to Starbucks' main color. The cup became a hit online after Starbucks showed it on Instagram, making customers rush to stores the next day, hoping to get one.

But many fans soon shared their frustration online, saying the Bearista Cup was gone within hours after it came out.

Many people said their nearby Starbucks got one or two cups, leaving most shoppers without one.

In a statement to People, Starbucks acknowledged the overwhelming response to the holiday item and apologized for the shortage.

“The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast,” the company said. “We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused.”

While Starbucks did not disclose how many Bearista Cups were distributed per store, the company confirmed that more seasonal merchandise will be available throughout the holidays.

“More exciting merchandise [is] coming this holiday season,” Starbucks added, without specifying details.

The Bearista Cup came out at the same time as Starbucks' 2025 Holiday Menu on November 6, which brought back popular drinks like the Sugar Cookie Latte and the Iced Gingerbread Chai.

Starbucks expands 2025 holiday collection with festive drinks and limited-edition merchandise

Starbucks’ 2025 holiday lineup extends beyond the Bearista cup, introducing returning favorites like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai, along with festive treats such as Snowman Cookies and Cranberry Bliss Bars.

The holiday collection, which is based on warmth and sharing, is celebrated through the Bearista cup, according to the creative director, Kristy Cameron.

“There’s something unmistakably magical about that moment the cups arrive – it’s as if the season officially begins,” Kristy Cameron said.

Fans are urged to be in line early enough at the stores since there is a shortage in the supply, and there is a high demand for the Bearista cup.