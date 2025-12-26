Who was Perry Bamonte? The Cure guitarist and keyboardist dies at 65

Perry Bamonte of The Cure performs in concert at Avicii Arena on October 10, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Redferns)

Perry Bamonte, former guitarist and keyboardist of British rock group The Cure, has passed away at the age of 65. His death was announced by the band, who confirmed he died at home over Christmas after a brief illness on December 26, 2025.

His death represents the passing of a musician who played an enormous part in the behind the scenes and onstage story of The Cure from 1983 to 1984.

"Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative. Teddy was a warm hearted and vital part of The Cure story," The Cure wrote in a tribute.

Perry Archangelo Bamonte was born on September 3, 1960, in London, his involvement with The Cure did not begin as a member of the band, but as part of its inner circle.

In 1984, with his brother Daryl now serving as the band’s tour manager, Bamonte joined their road crew. He graduated to technician and personal assistant for the guitarist Robert Smith, joining The Cure in an especially demanding period of touring for the band.

Bamonte became an official member of The Cure in 1990 after keyboardist Roger O’Donnell left. Largely self taught, he broadened his musical palette with advice and encouragement from Smith and Smith’s sister Janet, learning keyboards as well as guitar.

In time, Bamonte added six string bass and percussion to his duties.

A look into Perry Bamonte's on and off relationship with The Cure

Perry Bamonte's first stint with the band, which ran until 2005, saw him feature on a number of their most important records such as Wish (1992), Wild Mood Swings (1996), Bloodflowers (2000), Acoustic Hits and The Cure in 2004.

He also played in over 400 live performances, becoming a familiar figure to fans when the band was at the peak of its commercial success and also delving into darker, more introspective territory.

Following his departure from the band in 2005, Bamonte both composed and continued to work with music, and co-founded Love Amongst Ruin in 2012 with former members of Placebo and Julian Cope.

He reconciled with the band for their 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

That reunion ultimately paved the way to his formal return in 2022. Bamonte was increasingly attracted to the musical world, joining The Cure Shows Of A Lost World tour across the UK and Europe.

During this time, he would perform around 90 shows, including the band’s November 2024 show at London’s Troxy (recorded as the concert film The Show Of A Lost World).

At the time of his death, Bamonte had been on tour with The Cure until 2026, with dates set all over the UK and Europe and at major festivals.

His death has generated an outpouring of tribute from fans, many of whom have attributed his work with shaping a formative period in the band’s sound and live show.