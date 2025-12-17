Would Starbucks be open on Christmas 2025? Store hours, dates and more explored

Starbucks coffee shop sign mounted on an exterior wall with a high-rise building in the background, San Francisco, California, February 21, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Christmas in 2025 falls on a Thursday. Many people are curious whether Starbucks will be open on December 25. Like big chains such as McDonald’s or Wendy’s, Starbucks changes its hours based on the location during Christmas. Some places may close on the holiday, but many Starbucks stores will remain open with shortened or adjusted hours, depending on the area and store.

Almost all Starbucks locations across the U.S. will be open on Christmas Eve, but it is important to note that they might operate with shorter hours. So, contact your local Starbucks and confirm the holiday schedule before heading out.

Starbucks unveils festive drinks and exclusive holiday deals for Christmas 2025

Starbucks usually creates special seasonal drinks for the holiday. The Starbucks Reserve Christmas 2025 drink features a syrupy mix with flavors like maple, sweet ginger and a hint of lemon zest. It features beans sourced from Hacienda Alsacia in Costa Rica, aged Sumatra and the Aceh region of Indonesia.

"This blend celebrates the origins that have shaped our heritage. Expert roasting brings out woodsy aromas and festive sweetness, making it the perfect pairing for old friends and new traditions this holiday season. Starting Nov. 6, Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores in Chicago and New York City are welcoming the holiday season with a dazzling lineup of festive beverages, food and merchandise," Starbucks official website says.

Starbucks in Australia is celebrating Christmas with special offers, which will run for 12 days starting December 13, 2025. Starbucks Rewards members will get special daily deals leading up to Christmas. These deals include $5 matcha drinks, cheaper merchandise, and festive snacks. Big offers, such as half-price cups, $5 breakfasts and $3 donuts, are among the highlights.

"We’re celebrating the 12 days of Christmas, Starbucks-style kicking off on Saturday 13 December! That means all our Starbucks Rewards members get exclusive access to 12 different incredible in-store only offers in the lead up to the big day," the Starbucks Australia website says.

As the holidays approach, Starbucks continues to deliver seasonal beverages and snacks and realigns its operational practices to remain open throughout the Christmas season. Checking store hours is a good idea to prevent store failures during festive days or inadequate services.