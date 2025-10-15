Taco Bell brings back Crispy Chicken, adds new Frank's RedHot Diablo twist

Taco Bell Corp. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Taco Bell's bringing back its Crispy Chicken - but this time a bit different. Alongside the return, they've cooked up a brand-new Franks RedHot Diablo sauce. It blends Buffalo heat with Taco Bell's signature spice, then cools things down with a touch of ranch. Releasing on October 16th, folks in the US can snag these special items - but they won't be around forever.

Taco Bell heats things with Frank's RedHot Diablo

With the drop, the Franks RedHot Diablos, Taco Bell is firing up the dial. This partnership applies the chain's popular, tongue-numbing sauce to just a few items: Crispy Chicken Burritos, Soft Tacos, Strips, and Nacho Fries. The Crispy Chicken, one of the classic menu items, includes all-white-meat chicken that bathes in a jalapen-buttermilk marinade, and then is coated in a blend of breadcrumbs and shards of tortillas.

Liz Matthews, the food-innovation officer of Taco Bell, claimed that sauces remained central to the brand experience; she called them a part of the Taco Bell experience. She also mentioned that the alliance is another step in the chain that tries to pursue fearless new flavours.

Taco Bell brings back Crispy Chicken with a fiery Frank's RedHot Diablo twist

Taco Bell is heating its dishes once again with its popular Crispy Chicken back on the menu with the hot bite of Frank's RedHot Diablo. The limited-time menu has several choices to please the heat seekers: the Franks RedHot Diablo Crispy Chicken Burrito consists of crispy chicken strips mixed with fresh greens, pico de gallo, and cheddar cheese, served with the Franks RedHot Diablo or Avocado Ranch at a total of $5.49.

The Crispy Chicken Soft Taco is more affordable, with just a single chicken strip with a topping at $2.99.

The Crispy Chicken Nacho Fries have seasoned fries covered with cheese and chicken for just $4.99. And a flavor-packed snack as four golden, crispy chicken strips hit the menu, paired with your choice of zesty Spicy Ranch or Frank's RedHot Diablo sauce, all for just $6.99. Perfect for those seeking a quick, savory bite with a spicy kick.

As Valda Coryat, the Vice President of Marketing at McCormick & Company, stressed, the collaboration exemplifies the optimal taste and spiciness coupled with a new spin on Taco Bell classics. The Crispy Chicken is being tested by the brand as an addition to the permanent menu, with every single successive try being one more step in making it a permanent favorite.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!