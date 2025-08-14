"There is going to be a nuclear bomb dropped": Mountain Dew conspiracy theory explained as netizens react amid new Baja Blast flavor launch

Mountain Dew (Photo by Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Mountain Dew conspiracy theory is resurfacing as the soft drink company announced their new Baja Blast flavor. Mountain Dew collaborated with Taco Bell and released a new purple colored passion fruit version of their fan favorite drink. The Baja Midnight drink will be available exclusively in Taco Bell outlets nationwide starting August 14.

The conspiracy theory surrounding the drink was started by Maverick Bailey. The influencer and podcaster first stated in his podcast that every time Mountain Dew pushes a particular flavor with big campaigns, something unfortunate happens.

Maverick Bailey stated in his podcast that in 2001, the company launched the flavor Code Red, and three months later, 9/11 occurred. Then he correlated the Maui Blast flavor with the Maui fires.

Bailey then noted that the soft drink company launched the Star Spangled Splash flavor last year, and the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March 2024. Key wrote the US national anthem The Star-Spangled Banner.

The influencer shared that the Pitch Black flavor was relaunched in 2023, and in July 2024, there was an IT blackout.

Taco Bell is launching a new permanent Baja Blast flavor, called Baja Midnight, on August 14 pic.twitter.com/EsxDz0BIuB — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 12, 2025

The announcement of Baja Blast Midnight resurfaced the conspiracy theory as netizens speculated whether it was predicting a certain event. One user (@TKainZero) jokingly wrote that there could be a "nuclear bomb" attack in the future.

"I remember seeing a conspiracy video about how every time mountian dew releases a new flavor, something awful happens. So. Midnight blast? Yea, there is going to be a nuclear bomb dropped within a few months," they wrote.

Netizens discussed the conspiracy theory, wondering if it was predicting a blackout or an upcoming natural disaster in Baja California.

"For those that know the Mountain Dew conspiracy, eyes on Baja California," one netizen wrote.

"If the Mountain Dew Conspiracy is true, some city in the US is going to have a huge blackout this year. Remember this tweet," another netizen added.

"Told my friends about my 9/11 Mountain Dew conspiracy last night, and no one believed me, no one understands," another X user wrote.

Netizens continued to discuss the theory. One user (@SkirtShortZzz) claimed that the company allegedly releases new flavors when people are "bored."

"Definitely seems coincidental but I'm not going to say it's not possible, I will say pitch black didn't just come out that drink is probably 15 years old," one X user said.

"Finally, a conspiracy I can get behind! Mountain Dew is just the tip of the iceberg, right?" another netizen added.

"I'm sure they create these flavors ahead of time, and just release them when the public is bored. I'm not a fan of Mountain Dew although I did have a code red addiction in HS it's just not my thing anymore," another user wrote.

More details on Mountain Dew's new Baja Blast Flavor

According to People Magazine's August 13 report, the Taco Bell exclusive drink is available in two variants: the Baja Blast Midnight and the Baja Blast Midnight Freeze.

While the Midnight flavor is a passion fruit twist on Baja Blast, the Midnight Freeze is the purple drink's frozen option.

Midnight Freeze is a limited-edition drink. Both variants are available in three sizes. One can get a medium-sized Baja Blast midnight free if they spend a minimum $5 on the Taco Bell app.

In a press release, Taco Bell stated that it decided to collaborate with the soft drink company to launch a new flavor due to fans' love for the original Baja Blast drink.

"Baja Blast has consistently sparked creativity, defied expectations, and continues to be a cornerstone of the Taco Bell experience. Our fans made it iconic, and they're the reason we're expanding the universe for the first time. It's unexpected, it's Taco Bell purple, and it's tasty enough to earn its place in the fandom," they stated.

Mountain Dew has also asked fans to post their opinion on the taste of the new drink using the hashtag #WhatBajaMidnightTastesLike.