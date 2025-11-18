The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is being investigated by the FBI after an incident on a Delta Airlines flight

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is under scrutiny by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after an incident that took place on a Delta Airlines flight, which reportedly took place on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

44-year-old Williams was reportedly flying from Las Vegas to Atlanta after spending the weekend at BravoCon 2025 when the incident occurred. According to Page Six, she was escorted off her Delta flight by law enforcement upon landing.

Footage obtained by TMZ showed Williams walking calmly out of the gate wearing a fur coat and Uggs, appearing unbothered as an officer followed closely beside her.

Both the FBI and Delta Airlines confirmed that an exchange involving Williams took place on the flight, though neither provided specifics about what sparked the confrontation.

Both the FBI and Delta Airlines had confirmed that an in-flight situation took place, though neither has revealed the specific cause of the conflict. A spokesperson for the FBI Atlanta told Page Six:

FBI Atlanta is aware of an incident on a Delta flight on November 16th, allegedly involving Porsha Williams and/or at least one other person. We are looking to see whether any federal charges may or may not apply.

Delta Airlines also issued a confirmation, telling TMZ that “two customers on the flight were spoken to by cabin crew,” and clarified that the flight continued normally, landing in Atlanta without delay or disruption. Officers met the plane upon arrival, but the airline did not provide additional details.

The nature of the incident remained publicly unknown until then. TMZ, which released the footage of Williams deboarding the flight, described her as “strutting” through the airport and looking unfazed by the situation.

Before her return to Atlanta and the flight incident that happened, Williams had spent the weekend posing for photos, attending panels, and connecting with fans and fellow Bravo stars at BravoCon 2025.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared in pictures with stars Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Jennifer Tilly, Riley Burruss, and others, posting highlights from the event on social media, calling it “the ultimate mash up” and “the best kind of reunion.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member broke her silence on the matter

Several hours after the news spread, Williams’ lawyer, Joe Habachy, issued a statement on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, presenting Williams as the victim in the encounter, offering an explanation about what happened on the flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Habachy said:

Ms. Williams was verbally assaulted by an irate and unhinged passenger without provocation. The passenger then proceeded to make false allegations that were in direct conflict with observations from several eyewitnesses.

He further added that, as with any in-air disturbance, federal investigators must evaluate all sides before determining if any crime occurred:

As with any incident occurring aboard an aircraft, federal authorities are required to conduct an investigation involving all parties to determine what, if any, offenses occurred.

Habachy added that Williams is fully cooperating:

Ms. Williams has every intention of cooperating with law enforcement to whatever extent necessary, and remains confident that the passenger will be charged.

While The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has not directly addressed the incident herself, Williams posted an emotional message the following Monday about her mental health after the BravoCon event, writing:

Keep pushing! I thank God everyday that i’m in my right mind and not only haven’t lost myself but i’ve found & appropriate a better me. Leaving BravoCon i’m filled with all the love and warmth and support from our beautiful fans.

She went on to thank everyone from the bottom of her heart, not only for their prayers but also for being with her throughout her life’s journey.

Williams said she had learned to love herself again and loved her supporters as well, also thanking her mother for being her backbone in the post that came hours after her flight incident.

Stay tuned for more updates.