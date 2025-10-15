“You're worse than the left”: Nick Fuentes calls out Gavin Wax over Young Republicans text leak scandal

Gavin Wax (Image via Instagram/@gavinwax)

The latest controversy surrounding Young Republican leaders' racist private messages and the offensive message that were sent has initiated a flurry of backlash, not just from political opponents, but the far-right itself.

In a particularly harsh and personal attack, white nationalist commentator Nick Fuentes has called Gavin Wax, the prominent former president of the New York Young Republican Club (NYYRC), a "traitor" for supposedly leaking the messages.

"This guy has to be exelled from everything… You're worse than the left," Nick Fuentes said in a statement.

If the Politico story is true, Gavin Wax MUST be blacklisted.



He is giving ammunition to the left and putting a target on the back of all White young Republicans. pic.twitter.com/qWBQwliICC — Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) October 15, 2025

The issue arose when Politico released a report that included nearly 3,000 pages of leaked Telegram chats. The messages included members from chapter leaders in Kansas and in New York, and included hundreds of racist, antisemitic, and misogynistic slurs to members joking about slavery, gas chambers, and rape.

The Young Republicans national board quickly called for the resignation of those involved and called the language "vile and inexcusable."

Although one of the individuals named in the leaked chats, Peter Giunta, called the leak a "smear campaign" and was skeptical that the messages were real, the fallout has expanded outside of those directly involved. Fuentes stated it was Gavin Wax's fault and implied he was responsible for the leaked chats.

More about Nick Fuentes' criticism and repercussions within GOP rankings

“If this story is true that means Gavin Wax is a traitor,” Fuentes said. He contended that by supposedly leaking the messages to Politico, Wax was engaging in “friendly fire” that strengthened the left’s story. He also claimed that the leak gives political opponents ammo and forces Republicans to “denounce and close ranks.”

"They are going to put this out to Politico, and the headline is going to be Generation Z, the young white men, are all Nazis," Nick Fuentes added.

Gavin Wax: I am a conservative. MAGA!🇺🇸

Also Gavin Wax: If other conservatives make edgy jokes or call each other 'nigga' in private chats, I will give the chatlogs to Politico so that they can write an article about how conservatives are racist pic.twitter.com/mtvsQriffA — Defund Everything (@DefundTheIRS) October 14, 2025

Political leaders at the state and national levels acted quickly. Some of those implicated in the scandal lost their positions or came under pressure to resign.

The Kansas Young Republicans were deactivated due to the comments made in the chat. In the meantime, other Republican lawmakers from both states and D.C. denounced what they saw and called for some reform and oversight of the GOP youth structure.

The Young Republicans chatter scandal is still developing, with investigations still ongoing into the role of potential manipulated or doctored messages. Gavin Wax has still not fully publicly addressed Fuentes’ allegations, and the GOP response remains undetermined.