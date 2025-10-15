Are John Mayer and influencer Kat Stickler really dating, or is it just a casual fling

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: John Mayer performs onstage during HFC's 10th Birthday Extravaganza hosted by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen Non-Profit on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity)

According to Us Weekly, John Mayer and Kat Stickler are reportedly sparking a romance after meeting online. Sources note that both recently single say that the pair have been carving out quality time together and getting to know each other's quirks, with Mayer taking the lead, sending a stream of messages and extending frequent invitations.

Reportedly, the romance is still in its infancy. The two have already stepped out together on occasions, showing a sincere curiosity about what might unfold, all while preserving a breezy, playful vibe and relishing each other's presence.

Kat Stickler and John Mayer spark buzz after a cozy New York dinner, though sources say it's all fun and no romance

Social‑media star Kat Stickler looks like she's stepping into a chapter of her life. The 30‑year‑old influencer was spotted sharing a dinner with musician John Mayer at Fly Fish in New York City on Oct. 12.

According to US Weekly, Kat "doesn't think this will be a relationship," noting that she's "having fun" and simply soaking up the moment. It's been a year since Stickler and Bachelor Nation stars Jason Tartick went their separate ways, a split that was announced in October 2024 after a romance that barely made it to a year.

Both of them went public on media with Tartick calling the breakup "amicable" while acknowledging it was emotionally taxing. Later on his Trading Secrets podcast, he reflected on the experience, describing the split as "abrupt" and "so unexpected." Stickler, who continues to co‑parent her daughter, MK, with former husband Mike Stickler, opened up about the split in a post characterizing their shared years as "not love wasted."

Her newest appearance, on a stage with Mayer, signals that she isn't racing toward another marriage; rather, she seems to be savoring the pleasures of life, the comfort of friends, and the unexpected liberty that can emerge after a heartbreak.

John Mayer, whose name is practically synonymous with a run of chart‑topping singles and a parade of headline‑making romances with Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry, has lately spilled the beans on his take on marriage in 2024. Though he's never actually walked down an aisle, the musician confides that tying the knot still sits near the top of his personal bucket list.

In a chat on Kelly Rizzo's Comfort Food podcast, Mayer lamented how often his love life gets misread and drove the point home that he "absolutely" wants to get married. He painted the notion of a partner as enticing, dubbing it "the hottest thing in the world" and touting it as evidence of emotional maturity.

