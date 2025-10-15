Who is Carolyn Murphy? All about Will Arnett’s girlfriend amid red carpet debut

Will Arnett and Carolyn Murphy attend the "Is This Thing On?" Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Will Arnett and Carolyn Murphy recently made their red carpet debut at the BFI London Film Festival in England for the premiere of Arnett's Is This Thing On? The couple began dating in 2024, shortly after Arnett parted ways with his girlfriend Alessandra Brawn, with whom he shared a son, Denny. A source told People Magazine that the ex-couple "remain committed co-parents."

Meanwhile, Will and Carolyn posed in coordinated style on the red carpet on Tuesday, October 14. Arnett wore a light brown suit paired with a black shirt underneath, while Carolyn wore a black off-the-shoulder midi dress paired with black pointed-toe heels and a black clutch bag.

Carolyn Murphy was born on August 11, 1973, in Panama City, Florida, USA. According to her official website, she grew up between the Gulf Coast and her family's farm in Virginia.

Her mother enrolled her in "finishing school" to help her overcome shyness. However, despite getting noticed by agents at a modeling convention, she was reluctant to start a modeling career and instead chose to move back to Virginia for college, while modeling part-time. She graduated from Fort Walton Beach High School in 1991.

In 1995, she had a breakthrough moment with an exclusive campaign for Prada. It was after she got a famous pixie haircut, photographed by David Sims. Since then, she has worked with the biggest beauty brands, including Estee Lauder, Calvin Klein, Tom Ford, Gucci, and Chanel, and has also appeared on the covers of Vogue magazine, ELLE, WSJ, Harpers Bazaar, W, and TIME.

Keep reading to learn more about Carolyn Murphy.

More about Carolyn Murphy

Will Arnett and supermodel Carolyn Murphy were spotted on a stylish date night at New York Fashion Week on September 12, just days after their romantic connection was revealed, igniting buzz around the couple’s first public appearance together. pic.twitter.com/DeKBJwQ8C6 — unumihai Media (@unumihaimedia) September 14, 2025

Carolyn Murphy, who was named VH1/Vogue's Model of the Year in 1998, also appeared in several films, including Liberty Heights (1999), Jungle Red (2021), and Project Runway All Stars (2012), per her IMDB page.

According to the Surfer's Journal, she is also an ambassador for Surfrider, The Wellness Foundation, Animal Haven, Edible Schoolyard NY, Ocean Unite, and No More Plastic.

Carolyn shares daughter Dylan Blue with Pavel Bureslavsky. She was previously married to Jake Schroeder from 1999 to 2002, per People Magazine. Meanwhile, Arnett shares sons Archie, 16, and Abel, 15, with his ex-wife, Amy Poehler.

Speaking about fatherhood in a September 2024 episode of Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson, Will said:

"I'm crazy about my kids. I always joked that before I had kids, I didn't notice them. I didn't have my first son until I was 38. Up until that point — I mean, it's a joke obviously — I was always like, 'Yeah, people have kids. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah'."

He continued:

"And then you have kids of your own and you go, 'Wow!' It really brought everything into focus for me in life and it really put everything into perspective."

Will Arnett and Carolyn Murphy were first spotted in August when they went to see Sean Hayes' play, Good Night, Oscar, on London's West End.