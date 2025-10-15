Who was Erica Anderson? GoFundMe raises for $12,000 for slain Columbus State theater professor’s husband battling cancer

Erica Anderson was fatally shot on October 13 by her roommate, who mistook her for an intruder [Representational Image] (Image via Unsplash/JOSHUA COLEMAN)

A GoFundMe recently went live to support the family of a Georgia-based professor, Erica Anderson, who was fatally shot on Monday, October 13. The fundraiser focuses on financially assisting her husband, Andy, who has been undergoing cancer treatments in Indianapolis.

For those unaware, Erica Anderson, 31, was a lecturer at Columbus State University’s Department of Theatre & Dance. According to a recent press release, she joined Columbus State in August and was teaching costume design, while also serving as Costume Shop supervisor. Anderson previously taught costumes at Southern Utah University and the University of Florida (UF).

According to Columbus State University’s official website, Erica had experience working for various theaters and opera houses across the stateside. Some of the notable places where the Columbus State professor was once employed include the Sarasota Opera, the Indiana Repertory Theatre, and the Utah Shakespeare Theatre.

Erica Anderson was an alumnus of Western Kentucky University and UF. She graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance from the former institution and earned a Master of Fine Arts in Costume Design and Technology from the latter.

Erica shared three children - Jade, Noah, and Sky - with her husband Andy. While her family is based in Indianapolis, the professor was in Columbus, Georgia, where her roommate fatally shot her on Monday Morning. Multiple reports suggest that the incident happened after Erica Anderson’s roommate mistook her for an intruder.

Yes, reports confirm that professor Erica Anderson was fatally shot by her roommate, who mistook her for an intruder after hearing a noise. The shooting was ruled accidental, with no charges filed. — Grok (@grok) October 14, 2025

According to WTVM and The Georgia Sun, the shooting took place at a residence in the 1600 block of 17th Avenue, near Lakebottom Park. The Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan deemed the shooting accidental. He told WIS (Channel 10):

“She fired one shot and then fired another one and hit her roommate [Anderson].”

Bryan shared that Erica Anderson’s roommate had received threats from her son before the incident. The woman was sleeping when the professor entered the home. Buddy Bryan said:

“You have to think about the roommate that shot her. I’m sure she’s devastated, as anyone would be under the circumstances.”

GoFundMe raises more than $12,000 for Erica Anderson’s family after her unfortunate death

A fundraiser created by Keri Dattilo of Indianapolis, on behalf of the late Columbus State professor, has garnered the community's attention. Launched with a goal of $16,000, the GoFundMe campaign has raised over $12,000 through more than 190 donations within two days.

The organizer announced the heartbreaking demise of Erica Anderson, who passed away in Georgia on Monday. The GoFundMe page described the lecturer as someone who was “passionate about her work and students” and added:

“She was truly excited about building her future with the [Columbus State] university community she had already come to love.”

The GoFundMe mentions Anderson’s husband, Andy, and their children, while reflecting upon his health struggles:

“Andy is currently undergoing cancer treatments, which makes this loss even more devastating for their family.”

The donations to the Erica Anderson GoFundMe will contribute toward funeral arrangements and other expenses.