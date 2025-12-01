Who is Mahogany Jones? All about rapper dating Deebo Samuel

Mahogany Jones posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@__mahogany)

Mahogany Jones is known for more than just her relationship with Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel. A rapper, influencer, entrepreneur and once fashion brand owner, Jones has built her own career over the last few years and remained as a big presence in Samuel’s life. The pair has been dating since 2019.

Born and raised in North Carolina, Jones is a proud alum of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University where she grew her passion for business and fashion.

A few years after she graduated, she started Shades of Mahogany, a clothing brand that sold swimwear, loungewear and curated fashion items. Not only did Jones design and model for the brand, she showcased her designs across social media.

While the line ultimately went inactive in 2021, it set the stage for her introduction to influencer marketing and digital content creation.

Her work shifted naturally into fashion and lifestyle, and later she branched out to music. Mahogany Jones has been developing a fan base for her rapping and songwriting, posting previews, studio clips and other creative projects on her social media.

She has also dabbled in real estate work in North Carolina, while juggling her professional pursuits with an expanding platform across TikTok, Instagram and other social platforms.

Mahogany Jones and Deebo Samuel's journey through parenthood

Mahogany Jones and Deebo Samuel welcomed their son, Tyshun Raequan Samuel Jr., in 2021 to commemorate a new stage of their relationship. They have shared several sneak peaks into their life as parents.

Samuel has been very candid about how fatherhood has shifted his mentality to be more patient and motivated to give his son a better life. Jones has posted several family moments, gameday routines and other clips of Tyshun as he grows.

Jones has also talked about how Samuel’s excitement helped her adjust to her pregnancy and new motherhood. In The Deebo Samuel Documentary, she recounts that she was nervous when she first found out that she was pregnant.

"When I found out I was pregnant I was nervous. I was scared, but he was so excited. He said, 'I want him to be my little Deebo," Jones said.

Mahogany Jones tends not to share much about her relationships, but instances between her and Samuel have been given some public attention over the years. A recent one was a viral handwritten note from Samuel which read:

"Mahogany, you are my happy place. I love you so much."

The message did a nice job of illustrating how close the couple is off the field as Deebo Samuel navigates his way through Washington after arriving following an offseason trade.