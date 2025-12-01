What is Oklahoma University essay controversy? Student files discrimination report against transgender graduate assistant over flunking grade

An OU graduate student instructor was placed on administrative leave after a student accused them of discrimination [Representational Image] (Image via Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

A University of Oklahoma (OU) student recently filed a complaint against a transgender graduate assistant alleging discrimination.

Samantha Fulnecky received zero points on a 650-word essay by her psychology course’s professor, Mel Curth. The class assignment was supposed to be reacting to an article on “how people are perceived based on societal expectations of gender,” Oklahoma University's Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter pointed out.

In her reaction essay, Fulnecky repeatedly referenced the Bible and refused to call the gender roles and tendencies “stereotypes.” According to the screenshots posted by TPUSA OU, the Oklahoma University student asserted:

“God made male and female and made us differently from each other on purpose and for a purpose. God is very intentional with what He makes, and I believe trying to change that would only do more harm.”

Fulnecky continued to write in favor of the stereotypes and rejected the idea that there are multiple genders. She insisted:

“Society pushing the lie that there are multiple genders and everyone should be whatever they want to be is demonic and severely harms American youth.”

While asserting that she doesn’t support teasing and bullying of children, she continued opposing the idea of multiple genders:

“I live my life based on this truth and firmly believe that there would be less gender issues and insecurities in children if they were raised knowing that they do not belong to themselves, but they belong to the Lord.”

TPUSA OU chapter also posted the Oklahoma University graduate student instructor’s response to the essay. Curth awarded zero points to Fulnecky, providing a detailed critique of her assignment.

The Oklahoma University graduate assistant failed the student for using personal ideology over empirical evidence

According to her response to Samantha Fulnecky’s essay, Mel Curth clarified that she did not deduct points because of her “certain beliefs.” She asserted that the student’s points were deducted because her reaction paper did not answer the questions for the assignment and contradicted itself. Remarking on the essay, Curth wrote:

“[The reaction essay] heavily uses personal ideology over empirical evidence in a scientific class, and is at times offensive. While you are entitled to your personal beliefs, there is an appropriate time or place to implement them in your reflections.”

She continued criticizing the essay, in which Fulnecky favored the gender stereotypes:

“You can say that strict gender norms don’t create gender stereotypes, but that isn’t true by definition of what a stereotype is. Please note that acknowledging gender stereotypes does not immediately denote a negative connotation, a nuance this article discusses.”

Commenting on the word “demonic” that the student used, Curth added:

“To call an entire group of people ‘demonic’ is highly offensive, especially a minoritized population.”

Megan Waldron, who is the other Oklahoma University instructor of the psychology course, voiced her agreement with Curth’s assessment. She stated that she concurred with Mel on the grade Fulnecky received. Waldron added:

“Your paper directly and harshly criticizes your peers and their opinions, which are just as valuable as yours. Disagreeing with others is fine, but there is a respectful way to go about it.”

The University of Oklahoma places an unnamed graduate instructor on administrative leave after receiving a complaint about illegal discrimination

After she was awarded zero points, Samantha Fulnecky filed a complaint against Mel Curth, receiving support from TPUSA OU. The University of Oklahoma officially addressed the situation in a statement on Sunday, November 30, that read:

“The University of Oklahoma takes seriously concerns involving First Amendment rights, certainly including religious freedoms. Upon receiving notice from the student on the grading of an assignment, the University immediately began a full review of the situation and has acted swiftly to address the matter.”

The Oklahoma University statement claimed that “the college acted immediately to address the academic issue” that the student raised. It continues:

“College leaders contacted her on the day her letter was received and have maintained regular communication throughout the process. As previously stated, a formal grade appeals process was conducted. The process resulted in steps to ensure no academic harm to the student from the graded assignments.”

OU confirmed that the student had filed “illegal discrimination based on religious beliefs.” The statement revealed that the institution has placed the unnamed graduate student instructor on administrative leave. Oklahoma University concluded:

“To ensure fairness in the process, a full-time professor is serving as the course instructor for the remainder of the semester. OU remains firmly committed to fairness, respect and protecting every student's right to express sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Amid the backlash from TPUSA and other conservative internet users, Mel Curth’s profile on RateMyProfessors.com has seemingly been review-bombed. For those unaware, Curth is the recipient of the Outstanding Graduate Teaching Award. Oklahoma University’s Department of Psychology honored her with the accolade in November, according to a LinkedIn post.