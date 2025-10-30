“He’s a sooner”: Luke Kwon 2019 article on tardiness surfaces online after missing tee time at Internet invitational

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 20: Luke Kwon plays a tee shot on the 18th hole during the 2025 Tour Championship Creator Classic, presented by YouTube, prior to TOUR Championship, at East Lake Golf Club, on August 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

YouTuber Luke Kwon’s participation at Barstool Sports’ Internet Invitational came under social media scrutiny.

The Golf influencer missed his tee time at the golf event held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. While Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy allowed Kwon to play with a penalty, he faced criticism on social media for his tardiness and apparent lack of professionalism.

Amid the online backlash, a 2019 article on a University of Oklahoma (OU) alumnus has surfaced. Tee Times (@TeeTimesPub) shared an excerpt from an NBC Sports story highlighting Luke Kwon's NCAA career representing the Oklahoma Sooners. The feature on the then-college athlete highlighted his struggles with punctuality.

NBC Sports’ Carson Williams noted that Luke Kwon faced challenges after being transferred to the Sooners program and wrote:

“Upon arriving in Norman, Kwon was already behind the 8-ball. [...] To make matters worse, maturity issues began to arise for Kwon, who often wouldn’t wake up in time for workouts, practice or class. Oklahoma head coach Ryan Hybl nearly kicked him off the team – and would have had Kwon not been the ‘glue guy’ for the Sooners.”

The excerpt about Kwon’s past challenges with lateness garnered various reactions from the X users. @BBSIV_, who describes themself as a “depressed OSU Fan,” joked:

“He’s a sooner. Makes total sense now”

Another user (@ChinookSeedery)tweeted:

“Ironically he was a…sooner…”

Read on to learn how others reacted to the resurfaced NBC Sports story on the YouTube golf content creator.

Internet users react to the 2019 article highlighting Luke Kwon’s tardiness as a college athlete

The golfer-YouTuber got slammed by many on social media for missing his tee time at the Internet Invitational. An NBC Sports article that recently resurfaced further highlighted Luke Kwon’s issues with punctuality, attracting more trolling on X.

“at least he's consistent,” a user wrote.

“Based on this story and his personality, I bet he made his teammates wake him up every morning so he wouldn’t get cut,” another user drew assumptions.

“Probably had all the excuses lined up too,” one user added.

“Yeah that’s a bad look,” another one added.

Despite the criticism, the NBC Sports article revealed that Luke Kwon was able to overcome the challenges. Oklahoma head coach Ryan Hybl was quoted as saying by the outlet:

“I knew then that’s when it meant that much to him because he never whiffed. He earned my respect knowing that it was his job at that point, that was his only job was to wake up.”

After the recent backlash, Luke addressed the incident via his Instagram Stories and wrote:

“Just woke up what’d I miss

Obviously nobody sleeps through their alarm wanting to sleep through their alarm

S*** happened and I am genuinely sorry honest mistake. I’ve already apologized to portnoy, bob and the boys off camera at the event

Good for content tho”

For those unaware, Luke Kwon, born in Seoul and raised in Oklahoma, is associated with the Good Good Golf collective, a YouTube group with over 1.98 million subscribers. His personal channel also has more than 392K subscribers.