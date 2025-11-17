What is Mr Jollof’s real name? Comedian trends online as VeryDarkMan aircraft brawl video goes viral

Mr Jollof, aka Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, was recently involved in a physical altercation with VeryDarkMan (Image via Instagram/@mr.jollof_)

Nigerian comedian Mr Jollof is trending online for his recent physical altercation with social media star and activist Martins Vincent “VeryDarkMan” Otse, also known as VDM. Both were on board a plane when the dispute happened. Later, the clip of the brawl also went viral, garnering various reactions from netizens.

Mr Jollof, whose real name is Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, is a well-known media personality and internet celebrity with over 1 million followers on Instagram. Apart from his humorous online content, the 38-year-old comedian is the founder of Doings TV. He is also serving as Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Delta State Governor Oborevwori.

Due to his involvement in politics, Atsepoyi has also been embroiled in a legal dispute with VDM. The internet influencer made serious accusations about the comedian’s wife, according to Vanguard. Per the Nigerian newspaper, VDM claimed that Mr Jollof’s spouse used “inappropriate means” to advance her husband’s political career.

The accusations led to Esinjemiyotan Atsepoyi, Mr Jollof’s wife, filing a N500 million defamation lawsuit against VeryDarkMan in October 2024. The comedian has also engaged in multiple online heated exchanges with VDM, which recently escalated into a brawl when both men boarded the same flight.

VeryDarkMan shared multiple Instagram posts and jokingly captioned one of them:

“Me and jollof was having a brotherly discussion then some people came to interrupt”

As mentioned earlier, the clip also went viral on social media, sparking humorous replies and backlash for both.

Internet users react to the clip capturing Mr Jollof and VeryDarkMan’s in-flight brawl

The viral video of Mr Jollof and VDM exchanging blows recently went viral on various social media platforms, including X. The clip showed other passengers trying to separate the internet celebrities from one another as they continued to brawl. @instablog9ja posted a 40-second clip on X, which received over a thousand replies.

“Imagine paying for a flight and getting free WWE. Pilot for just ring bell make we start Round 2,” a user joked.

“This is the first time I see guys fight by locking necks like love birds instead of real punches. I'm sorry im not falling for this organized fight,” another user wrote.

“Leave them to fight man to man! When they tired, they’ll free each other,” one user tweeted.

“On Monday morning? It’s gonn be a sweet week. I’m sat,” another one added.

The video and the behavior exhibited by both men also received backlash from some users. A user said:

“They should be banned for 1 year from flying again. Adults behaving like line kids”

Another user wrote:

“Both of them must be sanctioned by the airline and the aviation authorities. Completely unacceptable on a plane.”

One user posted:

“Civilization flew out the window🤦🏾‍♀️”

Another one added:

“Ban them from boarding both local and International flights for two years”

While Mr Jollof has yet to address the incident, VeryDarkMan has made a video discussing it. He recorded Atsepoyi leaving the airport and posted it on Instagram. In the video, VDM accused Mr Jollof of biting him on his chest and showed bite marks, while laughing throughout.

According to Legit, Ossai Ovie Success, a senior special assistant on media to the Delta state governor, condemned the fight in a Facebook post. He also stated that both were deboarded and arrested due to the incident.