“Is this real?”: Fake Elon Musk Trump tweet amid Epstein “Bubba” email goes viral, triggers confusion over conflicting Grok analysis

A resurfaced email from Mark Epstein mentioning “photos of Trump blowing Bubba” and a new now-viral fake screenshot of an Elon Musk tweet about the case, have created confusion online as people attempt to distinguish in real time what is true, and what Musk himself has said regarding the Epstein files.

The news broke out the day after The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released over 20,000 documents from the Epstein estate on November 12, 2025. Among the files were an email thread between Mark Epstein and his brother, Jeffrey Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender.

In the 2018 back-and-forth, Mark quipped, or implied, that Steve Bannon should be consulted as to whether Vladimir Putin had compromising photos of Donald Trump “blowing Bubba.”

As talk of the email spread, a supposed tweet from Elon Musk was circulated which seemed to suggest that the tech billionaire had inside information about Trump being included in sealed Epstein files.

The screenshot implied that Musk had made a direct allegation and connected the dots to the emails regarding Trump and Bubba. Users online were quick to question the legitimacy of this claim, while some blindly believed it to be true.

The Grok AI from X said the tweet was false based on stylistic differences and noted that the screenshot was fabricated. At present, there is no proof that the viral screenshot of Musk’s tweet is real, nor have any official media outlets mentioned about the screenshot. Therefore it's safe to say that the claim is false.

The incident underscores the way in which legitimate document releases, political ambiences and AI-fueled analysis can intersect to create unnecessary controversies.

A look into Elon Musk's stance regarding the Epstein files drama

Musk had recently resigned from his official position in government as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and started criticizing Trump's policies, his “One Big Beautiful Bill” and their suspension of further Epstein file document releases.

He also briefly posted, a now deleted post on X, suggesting that Trump had been mentioned in unpublished documents related to Epstein.

The White House quickly rejected the charge, with Trump calling Musk “a man who has lost his mind.” Epstein’s onetime attorney David Schoen said publicly that his client had no damaging information about Trump before he died.

Musk has since called for the full release of all remaining Epstein files, saying it is high time to know the truth. Yet investigators say some documents are still sealed by ongoing legal proceedings and to spare victims.

At this moment, however, there is no evidence to support any of these claims, even to claim that the viral screenshot of the Musk tweet is real, or that Mark Epstein’s “Bubba” refers to Clinton.