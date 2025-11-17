What happened to Randy Adams? Rise up Ran was reportedly brutally attacked

Randy Adams, who posts inspirational content on social media, underwent facial reconstruction in 2025 (Image via Instagram/@ran_riseup)

Motivational speaker and internet personality Randy Adams is known for his presence on social media where he shares his experience with faith and resilience after a life-changing injury that left him with a permanently disfigured face. Randy is followed by about a million people on both Instagram and TikTok, where he posts about his journey.

Randy Adams suffered a brutal attack in 2021 in Chicago. While on leave in his native city before departing for duty to Germany, Sergeant Randy Adams was approached by two men, who assaulted him. As per the website of Air Force Medical Service, Randy recounted the attack later on and said,

“I was leaving a relative’s house one evening and on the way to my car when two men approached me. I was assaulted. I was beaten pretty badly and lost a lot of blood.”

At the time, Randy went to the emergency room. Recalling the visit, he said,

“I had really bad lacerations under my left eye and bruising and swelling around my face. [The medical providers] gave me stitches and pain killers and sent me home.”

However, Randy’s condition worsened that night while his mother was taking care of him. According to the Air Force Medical Service, the veteran was taken to another hospital after he stopped responding. About the experience, the influencer recounts,

“They had me hooked up to a lot of machines and one thing I do remember is going in and out of consciousness and seeing bright lights and scrubs around me. Honestly, I thought I had transitioned to the next life…They stabilized me and got my organs working again.”

Eventually, Randy was taken to Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston, Texas’ Brooke Army Medical Center to receive treatment. The Air Force Medical Service notes that Randy suffered multiple organ failures and his face was damaged from trauma after he contracted an infection. Randy woke up after being in a coma for a month.

How Randy Adams dealt with his injuries

Randy Adams’ face still bears significant marks of his ordeal. While the veteran can be seen wearing a prosthetic to cover his injuries, he often posts content without his prosthetic.

According to Morbid Kuriosity, Randy is also known for posting content in which he shares details of his daily life. He once showed his viewers how he manages to eat and drink with his injuries. The news outlet noted that Randy does not eat or drink in public. He often uses a straw to drink, and uses his tongue and the roof of his mouth to be able to adequately drink while using a straw.

Morbid Kuriosity noted that Randy can also drink without a straw, but needs to tilt his face.

Recently in March 2025, Randy told his followers that he would be undergoing facial reconstruction surgery at Yale University, as per Distractify. At the time, he also revealed that it would be the last time that viewers would be getting a chance to see the prosthetic mask that he often wears.

In September, Randy took to his social media pages to share that the surgery was a success. He revealed a first look at his nose, and shared that his faith held him strong through the fours years that his nasal passage and gums were exposed, forcing him to wear a mask.