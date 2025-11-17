Kris Boyd reportedly left Manhattan restaurant over a "bad vibe" moments before the New York Jets cornerback was shot

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 31: Kris Boyd #17 of the Houston Texans walks across the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

New York Jets player Kris Boyd was reportedly shot in the abdomen on Sunday, November 16, 2025, according to reports. The New York Police Department told CBS News that Boyd has been in a critical but stable condition. According to reports, Boyd currently is at the Bellevue Hospital after sustaining two gunshot wounds.

Before the shooting, Boyd was enjoying his time at Sei Less, a popular Asian-fusion restaurant often visited by celebrities. According to The New York Post, Boyd was at the restaurant with two other Jets players when he began feeling some tension there and wanted to leave.

He reportedly did not like the vibe of the restaurant at the time. The New York Post reported that he noticed some kind of argument going on between two other groups. As of now, it couldn't be determined as to which other teammates were with Kris Boyd at the time. Shortly after 2 am local time, Boys got shot in the abdomen.

However, it has been reported that law enforcement officials did not treat Boyd as a victim initially. The Jets did not issue a statement addressing the situation immediately after the shooting. A rep even said,

"[The team was] aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time."

Authorities are trying to determine whether Kris Boyd was the target in the Sunday shooting

While Kris Boyd sustained injuries in the Sunday shooting, it couldn't be confirmed that he was the main target. Meanwhile, authorities are busy investigating the shooting. According to exclusive reports by The New York Post, sources said that the restaurant was packed when someone opened fire into the crowd.

Sources further said that law enforcement officials have retrieved surveillance footage that captured a particular vehicle. In the footage, the car, with Michigan plates, could be seen speeding out of the garage before it slammed into the barrier. An individual reportedly opened fire from inside the car, according to sources.

Sources added that a second vehicle also followed the first one and then sped off. The sources even initially said that the first car that exited the garage at high speed was a BMW X6 SUV. According to them, the second vehicle that sped off was a silver Mercedes-Benz Maybach. Ernest Quander, a close friend of Boyd, confirmed that he was in a better state. He said,

"He's a soldier through tough times. He's fine. He's fine."

New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and urged people to pray for Boyd. Johnson wrote in the post,

"Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety. Lord I ask that you please just get him through this safely."

A lot of fans too reacted to the tragic incident and shared messages hoping for Kris Boyd's fast recovery.

The New York Police Department told CBS News that they still have nobody in custody yet. However, they have released photos of an unidentified suspect. The suspect has been described as a Black man in a black beanie, according to Fox News.