Why was Kris Boyd hospitalized in Manhattan? Jets cornerback wounded after late-night NYC incident

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 15: Houston Texans CB Kris Boyd greets players after 20 - 12 win over the Miami Dolphins on December 15, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New York Jets player Kris Boyd is currently hospitalized at the Manhattan Bellevue Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds at a restaurant on November 16, 2025. The NFL player was shot in the abdomen during a fight outside the Sei Less restaurant and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.



Some media outlets have reported that Boyd is in critical condition, but his family hasn’t released a statement confirming anything.



The New York Police report that they received a 911 call “of a male shot in front of 156 West 38th Street” at approximately 2:09 a.m. local time. The NFL star was found with gunshot wounds, with NBC reporting that a bullet was lodged in the player’s lung.

The New York Post reported that the gunman fired two shots outside the restaurant and fled the scene in a BMW X8 SUV. A Mercedes-Benz was also reported to have fled the scene.

A teammate of Boyd’s, Jermaine Johnson, sent a prayer up for Boyd’s safety and urged others to pray for him:

"Everybody, please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!! Lord, please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety. Lord, I ask that you please just get him through this safely. In your name, Amen."

Boyd is a free agent player for the Jets after signing a one-year & $1.6 million contract, but hasn’t been active after suffering a shoulder injury during preseason training.

The New York City mayor, Eric Adams, also expressed on social media that he was praying for Boyd and his family.

The 29-year-old was the Minnesota Vikings' seventh-round draft pick in 2019. He spent four seasons with them before joining the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans.

