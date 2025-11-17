Who was Aya Knox? Family and friends mourn beloved “Queen of Dallas” as she dies in accident

Aya Knox, a 23-year-old Dallas native, died in a car accident on Saturday [Representational Image] (Image via Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Aya Knox, a 23-year-old woman, died on Saturday, November 15, after a car struck her in Downtown Dallas, ABC affiliate WFAA 8 reported.

According to the outlet, the authorities stated that the accident happened around 4:40 am in the 1500 block of Elm Street. The first responders found a woman, later identified as Knox, pinned under a vehicle that had initially hit her. According to WFAA 8, Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed the 23-year-old to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to her Facebook account, Aya Knox was a native of Dallas, Texas, and an alumnus of Garland-based Lakeview Centennial High School. Per WFAA 8, Knox’s family and friends commended her work at a local medical clinic. The outlet reported that the young woman aspired to become a nurse and her loved ones called her “The Queen of Dallas.”

Remarking on the nickname, Knox’s aunt Nakia Clay stated:

“It just shows how loved she was.”

Aya Knox’s family and friends gathered to pay her tribute. Many also remembered the 23-year-old on Facebook.

Aya Knox’s loved ones mourn her during a public gathering as tributes pour in on social media

After the young woman died in an accident on Saturday, her family and friends mourned her together in South Dallas. During a gathering, Knox’s loved ones lit candles, wore “The Queen of Dallas” t-shirts, and flew balloons to celebrate her life. Describing Aya’s death as “traumatic,” her aunt Nakia Clay said (via WFAA 8):

“It's surreal, honestly. I don't think any of us have really digested what exactly has happened.”

She added:

“The collision is still under investigation. Everything else will come, but right now we're celebrating Aya, showing our love for. Coming together.”

During the conversation, Clay also spoke about the love Knox had for her family. She told WFAA 8:

“Family meant everything to Aya. So it was really important for us to show this to the world, to show the young lady that she was and how loved she was by all of us.”

Dondi Jessie, one of Aya Knox’s loved ones, posted about the gathering on Facebook and wrote:

“Aya's world. 💔💔💔 Im still in disbelief coz I never thought I'd be making this post. Never thought we would be gathering in your honor. My heart is so broken baby i haven't even slept. We on our way to your mom and sisters so we can be their strength. We love you forever. Forever 23. Long live Aya Knox .”

In another Facebook post, she paid tribute to Aya:

“Yall please pray for my little sister and nieces while they try and find the strength to move forward. Everybody know them Lizzy's girls... Aya you know you THAT GIRL when you got 4 states going up at one time for you. I just can't wrap my mind around this. My heart won't let me. We love you Pooh baby (in granny voice) I know heaven is a blast right now. Save us a spot 💔💔💔💔💔”

Yolanda Knox, Aya’s aunt, also remembered the 23-year-old on Facebook and wrote:

“RIL Aya Knox, my niece...pray for my family...keep her mom, Elizabeth Knox and her sisters Aja Knox and Aza Knox in prayer🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Khadejah Ramsey, a former classmate of Aya, also sent her condolences in a heartfelt Facebook post, while expressing her disbelief over the death. She penned:

“Scrolling down my newsfeed seeing that you passed away from the incident I’ve been seeing all day , knowing it was you I could not fathom it.”

Ramsey added:

“We started MA school together and she was going through a tough time but that girl was a fighter ( no literally , she got tf down ! She did not play lol) But she handled her business and I expressed how proud of her I was! That was my mf baby 🥹🥹🥹. I hate how you left this world , but I know your father is happy to see you❤️❤️❤️ please keep Aya Knox Mom , sisters , family and friends in prayer. ❤️❤️”

Aya’s sisters, Aja and Aza, also remembered their sister on Facebook.

According to WFAA 8, the accident is still under investigation, as police have yet to provide an update. The driver reportedly remained on the scene after the incident, but it remains unconfirmed whether they have been charged.