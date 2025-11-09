Who were Anthony Lytton and Isiah Hazel? All about Khyree Jackson’s friends killed alongside Vikings cornerback as Cori Clingman pleads guilty

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 29: Khyree Jackson #DB16 of the Oregon speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Cori Clingman, the driver accused of causing the death of 24-year-old Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson, pleaded guilty in a Maryland court on Friday, November 7, ESPN reported. The NFL player was among three who died in a traffic collision in July 2024. Two of Jackson’s friends, Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr., were also killed in the fatal crash.

The trio studied at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Maryland. Hazel and Lytton were also former high school football teammates of Jackson. According to ESPN, Isaiah Hazel, 23, played for the Maryland Terrapins (University of Maryland) and the Charlotte 49ers (University of North Carolina at Charlotte).

Anthony Lytton Jr., 24, also pursued a college football career and represented the Florida State Seminoles (Florida State University) and the Penn State Nittany Lions (Pennsylvania State University). Hazel, Jackson, and Lytton were featured on state championship-winning teams of their high school. After their passing, the institution remembered its former student-athletes on X:

“The Dr. Henry A. Wise Athletic Department sends condolences to the families and mourns the loss of Khyree Jackson (State Champ 2016 c/o '17) Anthony Lytton, Jr. (AJ) (State Champ 2015,16,17 c/o '18) and Isaiah Hazel (State Champ 2015, 16, 17 c/o '19)”

The Dr. Henry A. Wise Athletic Department sends condolences to the families and mourns the loss of Khyree Jackson (State Champ 2016 c/o '17) Anthony Lytton, Jr. (AJ) (State Champ 2015,16,17 c/o '18) and Isaiah Hazel (State Champ 2015, 16, 17 c/o '19). #OnceAPumaAlwaysAPuma pic.twitter.com/8SsQEgbR0G — Wise Athletics (@WisePumaSports) July 6, 2024

Hazel, a defensive back, had played his last season with the Charlotte 49ers in 2023, while Lytton had last represented the Penn State Nittany Lions as a cornerback in 2021, per ESPN. In July 2024, they were in a car with Khyree Jackson when the deadly collision with Cori Clingman’s vehicle happened.

Initially, the accused faced several charges, but she recently accepted a plea deal for causing the crash to get a sentence of up to three years in prison.

Cori Clingman pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, resulting in the deaths of Khyree Jackson, Isaiah Hazel, and Anthony Lytton Jr.

According to WUSA9, the trio was in a Dodge Challenger, racing with their friend Cori Clingman’s Infiniti on July 6, 2024. Hazel was driving the Dodge Challenger at 130 mph, while Cligman’s Infiniti was traveling at 109 mph. Per The Sun, Cori’s car rear-ended a Chevy Impala and then struck the trio’s vehicle.

The Dodge Challenger drove off the road and hit multiple tree stumps, per ESPN. Following the crash, Khyree Jackson and Isaiah Hazel died on the spot. At the same time, Anthony Lytton Jr. was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, according to The Sun. Lytton was also declared dead at the hospital.

According to WJLA, all, including Cori Clingman, had been drinking. She was detained and faced multiple charges before accepting a deal to plead guilty to negligent homicide under the influence of alcohol. According to WJLA, Clingman could have faced up to 15 years, but a plea deal significantly reduced her sentence to three years.

State's Attorney of Prince George's County Tara Jackson commented after the hearing on Friday (via WUSA9):

“The friendships, the nature of these crimes where someone doesn't intend to kill (led to a suspended sentence). But again, I want the community to be clear: we still have to hold you accountable.”

Tara Jackson also remarked on the deaths of the three friends and said (via WUSA9):

“While today’s plea brings a measure of accountability, I know that it cannot ease the heartbreak or bring back Khyree, Isaiah, and Anthony, whose lives were lost in this devastating crash.”

She added:

“I hope that this case serves as a reminder of how quickly lives can change and brings greater awareness to our community about the dangers of reckless and impaired driving.”

Cori Clingman’s sentence hearing is scheduled for February 2026, and she will remain under home detention until then, according to WJLA.