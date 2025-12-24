Who is Michael Crawford married to? All about family as Phantom of the Opera star honoured at Kennedy Centre

Michael Crawford whilst performing Phantom of the Opera in Los Angeles on the roof of the Biltmore Hotel (Image via Getty)

Michael Crawford, a 2025 Kennedy Centre Honours honoree, has been together with former ballerina Natasha MacAller for almost 3 decades.

Although it is unclear when they began dating, the couple first met while working on The Phantom of the Opera. In a May 2016 interview with The Daily Mail, Michael shared that they had been together for "nearly 20 years."

"We're just wonderful," he added.

According to her Instagram bio, Natasha is a chef, consultant, author, mentor, and a former ballerina.

Her bio on publishing company Octopus Books' website states that she "spent 30 years as a professional ballerina performing with New York's prestigious Joffrey Ballet and Boston Ballet, completing her exhilarating career in the Broadway and Los Angeles productions of The Phantom of The Opera."

After retiring from dancing, Natasha focused on cooking and gardening.

"Turning her artistic spirit to a second creative career in the kitchen and garden, Natasha channels the same passion, diligence and precision that made her a successful dancer into the art of cooking. She divides her time between Los Angeles, London and New Zealand, where she teaches cookery courses, writes and is often found in the garden between the rhubarb and the tomatoes. She’s also a highly sought-after restaurant consultant," her bio adds.

According to her recent Instagram post, dated November 4, her third cookbook, The Apothecary Chef, is set to be published in February 2026.

Per her bio, the cookbook is a "homage to her curiosity of growing a Noah’s ark of fruit, vegetables and herbs in her New Zealand garden and using these and other beneficial grown, foraged or purchased ingredients to blend and create healthful, flavourful and inspired recipes."

"I can finally share big news with you! My new book launches February 26th. You can pre-book your copy through the link in my bio!" she wrote over the photo.

Who are Michael Crawford's children

Before his relationship with Natasha MacAller, Michael Crawford was married to Gabrielle Lewis. The couple had two children, daughters Emma and Lucy, before divorcing in 1975.

Natasha, Lucy and Emma, who have largely kept their lives private, were present at the Kennedy Centre Honours.

After being honoured at the ceremony, which was hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump and Kennedy Centre Chairman, the actor shared his feelings, saying, "There are no words for something like this to happen in one's career and especially towards the end when you don't think there's much left for you and for this news to come through."

"Hello, Michael!"@KelseyGrammer, inspired by Michael Crawford's legendary physical comedy and ethereal tenor, opened his tribute to the "original Phantom of the Opera" at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors with a delightful nod to Crawford's iconic role in Hello, Dolly!



Watch the… pic.twitter.com/FqRv5lGTn9 — The Trump Kennedy Center (@kencen) December 20, 2025

He added:

"I owe America a great deal for Gene Kelly putting me in Hello, Dolly! and coming to Broadway in Phantom. Working with the great Hal Prince. I owe America a great deal," he said.

Born on January 19, 1942, in Salisbury, Wiltshire, England, Michael Crawford is best known for his roles as Frank Spencer in Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em (1973) and for starring as the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage production of The Phantom of the Opera.